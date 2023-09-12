Change the standard of care of metastatic breast cancer in the second line. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of trastuzumab deruxtecan, a new monoclonal antibody drug-conjugate from Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, which improves progression-free survival, the response rate and the quality of life of patients. The treatment – explains a joint note from the two pharmaceutical companies – is indicated in patients with unresectable or metastatic Her2-positive breast cancer, who have received one or more previous anti-Her2-based regimens. Approved by the European Commission in July 2022, the new therapy was recognized by the European Society of Medical Oncology (Esmo) Guidelines as a standard of care in second-line treatment in Her2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

In Italy there are approximately 52 thousand people with metastatic breast cancer, a number that is constantly increasing, and 20% have an overexpression of the Her2 protein. In the pivotal Destiny-Breast03 trial, which enrolled 524 patients, median progression-free survival quadrupled to 28.8 months with trastuzumab deruxtecan compared to 6.8 months with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), which has so far represented the standards of care. The new treatment also demonstrated a 36% reduction in the risk of death. Furthermore, 77.4% of patients were alive at 2 years, compared to 69.9% with T-DM1.

The approval of trastuzumab deruxtecan and the new perspectives for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer were discussed today at a press conference in Milan. “In 2022, approximately 55,700 new cases of breast cancer have been estimated in Italy, the most frequent neoplasm in the entire population – states Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) – The disease can recur in the metastatic form even after many years after surgery and the end of post-operative therapies. Furthermore, there is a percentage of patients, equal to 7%, in which the tumor is already metastatic at the time of diagnosis”. Targeted therapies such as anti-Her2 have increased life prospects, but “with the reimbursement of trastuzumab deruxtecan by Aifa – underlines Cinieri – a further important advancement in the effectiveness of treatments is achieved”.

“Trastuzumab deruxtecan – explains Giuseppe Curigliano, full professor of Medical Oncology at the State University of Milan and director of the Development Division of new drugs for innovative therapies at the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo) in Milan – is an ADC (Antibody- Drug Conjugate), which combines a monoclonal antibody, trastuzumab, with a cytotoxic agent, deruxtecan, to treat specific types of cancer. Its mechanism of action is based on three key components: the monoclonal antibody trastuzumab, designed to bind specifically to Her2 protein; the linker that connects the monoclonal antibody to the cytotoxic agent and the latter, i.e. deruxtecan, which interferes with the cell division process. Trastuzumab deruxtecan is highly selective for tumor cells, minimizing damage to healthy cells surrounding areas and increasing the effectiveness of treatment in patients with Her2-positive tumors”.

In the Destiny-Breast03 study – the note details – the benefit in terms of survival was consistent in all subgroups analysed. The confirmed objective response rate reached nearly 80% with trastuzumab deruxtecan, compared to 35% in the T-DM1 arm, with a median duration of response of 36.6 months compared to 23.8 months. The superiority was also found in the better quality of life, thanks to the better control of the disease and symptoms.

“The introduction of trastuzumab deruxtecan into daily clinical practice responds to an important need of patients with metastatic disease, that is, to have a therapy with high efficacy, to be administered over a long period, and with results never seen before – remarks Lucia Del Mastro, full professor and director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the Irccs Policlinico San Martino, University of Genoa – Unlike cases diagnosed in the initial phase, there are still difficulties in monitoring the access of patients with metastatic disease to the Breast Units. Therefore the collaboration of the associations is essential.”

As Anna Maria Mancuso, president of Salute Donna Onlus, observes, “today, thanks to therapeutic innovation, patients are witnessing and experiencing a real revolution in their treatment path. For this reason we must continue to promote a culture that allows more and more to look at life beyond the metastatic disease, focusing on the person and not just the pathology”. In addition to the specific paths within the Breast Units, “where a multidisciplinary team must be present and access to tests for frequent diagnostic checks must be facilitated – adds Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europe Donna Italy – it is important to guarantee the rapid access to innovative drugs, information on clinical trials, assistance from a psycho-oncologist and assessment of civil disability in a short time”.

When what is at stake “is people’s lives – declares Mauro Vitali, Head of Oncology of Daiichi Sankyo Italia – speed becomes a crucial factor and teamwork can make the difference. Thanks to the partnership we started in 2019 with AstraZeneca , this antibody-drug conjugate based on the cutting-edge DXd technology patented by Daiichi Sankyo has seen a decisive acceleration in terms of development and diffusion throughout the world, obtaining numerous breakthrough therapy designations and already reaching new segments of patients with high needs for care for the dissatisfied”. For Alessandra Dorigo, Head of Oncology of AstraZeneca Italia, “these results are the result of the synergy between the medical-scientific and technological expertise of Daiichi Sankyo and the great experience in oncology and the global resources of AstraZeneca. The goal of making cancer chronic is increasingly concrete and this approval from Aifa, which changes the therapeutic paradigm, is only the first step.” The companies have 22 clinical trials in development.