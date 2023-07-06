“Clinical nutrition plays a crucial role in modern cancer treatment, highlighting the need for structured and multidisciplinary collaboration between different physicians. Malnourished cancer patients have reduced tolerance to chemotherapy, decreased quality of life, and a lower overall survival rate. Adequate immunoenriched nutrition can help improve tolerance to chemotherapy and the quality of life of patients, by strengthening the immune system, as well as favoring an increase in overall survival”. Thus Federica Marmorino, contact person for the Young section of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) and MD, PhD, Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery University of Pisa, commenting on the results of the first national survey on awareness of nutritional problems among healthcare professionals providing anticancer treatments, carried out by the NutriOnc Research Group and with the unconditional support of NHSc (Nestlé Health Science), recently published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Nutrition’.

Clinical malnutrition is a very important problem in oncology. “The malnourished patient has very important repercussions in his clinical path – explains Marmorino – The data available tell us that these patients have a higher incidence of maltolerance to specific oncological treatments. It has been seen – he continues – that malnutrition also negatively impacts the quality of life in this subgroup of patients. There are also data that suggest that patients with nutritional deficiencies have a reduction in overall survival”.

An approach based on trying to reduce nutritional deficiencies in cancer patients “is certainly nutritional support – suggests Marmorino – Today we know that many types of support not only improve the quality of life of cancer patients, but also limit maltolerance to treatments specific oncological treatments, therefore allowing the patient to carry them on for longer times. Today – remember – many subtypes of nutritional supplements increase the tone of the immune system and it is known that this can give a positive result on overall survival, This must suggest to us that there is an extreme need to increase clinical nutrition in the modern management of cancer patients . There is therefore a need for close nutritional collaboration between specialists”, concludes the expert.