(Adnkronos) – “We are satisfied because prevention is fundamental for an early diagnosis of many diseases, especially cardiovascular ones. I thank Professor Fedele who is present here in Piazza del Molo in Trevignano and the wonderful women of the Dragon Boat” underlined the Mayor of Trevignano Romano Claudia Maciucchi on the occasion of the first appointment of the second edition of the CardioBreast DragonBoat Festival, in Trevignano Romano.
#Tumors #Maciucchi #Mayor #Trevignano #Romano #prevention
Dengue Lombardy, “Lodi outbreak cases are still rising”: the latest news
Outbreak of native dengue in the Lodi area. "We are still investigating. Other cases have emerged from the screening we...
Leave a Reply