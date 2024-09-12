“Finding solutions for patients with unmet needs. This is our strategy that we have always pursued. We are engaged in oncology research for 50 yearsto find innovative medicines. Today begins the new challenge in the area of ​​hematology, a new chapter. Objective: to give more therapeutic opportunities and more time to patients, time to live their lives as they want to live them”. He said Elias Khalil, President and CEO Lilly Italy Hubon the occasion of the presentation – today in Rome – of the #SavingTime campaign, Lilly’s first initiative in the area of ​​hematological tumors.

“Blood cancers represent approximately 10% of all cancers and, with 30 thousand new diagnoses each year, are the fifth most frequent among all neoplasms – Khalil stressed – And we are committed to finding therapeutic solutions for these patients. The ‘Saving Time’ campaign is our first campaign in the haematology area. It is very important for us because in the last 10 years we have seen that research has provided new opportunities for patients. We have seen the percentage of survival and treatment increase. But there is still much to do to increase the level of awareness and knowledge of haematological neoplasms in the public opinion. Hence the campaign we are presenting today”.

The initiative, which has the patronage of Fondazione Gimema-Franco Mandelli Onlus, Ail (Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma) and Lampada di Aladino Ets, “will bring classical music out of theaters and concert halls, to open-air venues and at dawn, announcing the birth of a new day in the squares of Rome, Naples and Milan. Here, with this initiative we want to bring scientific research out of laboratories, because research acquires value when it enters people’s daily lives”, concludes Khalil.