In the international month for the fight against breast cancer, Italian masterpieces ‘wear’ prevention thanks to the collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Komen Italia. This evening in Rome the Colosseum will be lit up in pink. The initiative was presented today at Mic, which next October will offer free access to many state museums to those who choose to support Komen Italia’s activities with a donation on the website www.prevenzione.komen.it.

With over 56 thousand new cases per year in Italy alone, tumors of the senses represent the most frequent neoplasms in women, recalls Komen Italia. The incidence is continuously increasing and it is estimated that by 2025 almost 6 million women will become ill worldwide. “Culture, art and medicine have reason to be together because the first two also cure – said Riccardo Masetti, founder of Komen Italia – I thank the Mic with whom we have worked together over the years, the support means a lot to us. It is a recognition of our work. Free entry to many Italian museums for those who make a donation will help promote prevention, which can prevent a third of cases of breast cancer.” (Continued)