I am 35 years old and diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The therapy consists of eight sessions of chemotherapy and ten of radiotherapy. I finished the chemo cycle with little discomfort, now I have to face radiotherapy. I would like to know if radio is fundamental in the treatment of this tumor and if ten sessions are adequate.

He answers Vittorio Donatoscientific director of the INI Group Rome (GO TO THE FORUM)

Radiotherapy is a treatment that is carried out because it is inserted into internationally validated clinical protocols and after results obtained and confirmed in a statistically correct way, even after decades. Beyond this general clarification there are some more stringent and continuously updated protocols in particular fields, for example paediatrics and hematology. In other words, the chemotherapy and radiotherapy schemes are the same whether you carry them out in Cuneo or Messina.

Fundamental treatment In answer to your question, radiotherapy is essential as is chemotherapy, because it is an indissoluble part of a protocol. When I started my profession, the protocols envisaged radiotherapy as a fundamental treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the initial stages, with excellent results. Then, rightly so, the use of this treatment was reduced more and more in order to eliminate the complications which were evident in relation to the large volumes of treatment and a technique not comparable with the current one.

Keep the healthy parts Ten sessions are not too many or too few and don't worry about the risk of high dosages, because today's technique allows the dose to be delivered in certain sectors without irradiating the healthy parts. Even at the level of unwanted consequences, the expected dose should not present particular complications. The problem that radiation therapy is carried out at the end of several cycles of chemotherapy who have in some way tested the organism: the oncologist radiation oncologist who will carry out the treatment will have to monitor the patient during the treatment.