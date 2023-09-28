Tumors, the unusual development in adults under 50

The development of tumors goes through many responsibilities. A cell can “lose control” and multiply abnormally, over time causing a malignant tumor. As we age, cells age, lose their functionality and the defense system weakens. Other culprits are known, such as smoking, alcohol or inappropriate sun exposure.

However, the international scientific community is beginning to observe a rather worrying phenomenon, namely that although age continues to be a triggering factor, cases are increasingly increasing in young adults. And still no one has understood why. A survey published in the journal BMJ Oncology found that the global incidence of cancers in adults under 50 years old has grown by 79% in 30 years. One constant is that the more developed the country, the greater the incidence of cancers discovered among young people. The scientific community tries to explain this stronger trend in developed countries in poor nutrition, pollution, excessive use of antibiotics or reproductive factors and sedentary lifestyle. The thesis that indicates the discovery of new cases in greater diagnostic activity could also be true.

Tumors, lifestyle plays a decisive role

Experts agree that lifestyle plays a decisive role. “Changes in diet, lifestyle and a more polluted environment since the early 20th century have led to increased rates of obesity, physical inactivity, Westernized diets and environmental pollution. All of this may have driven ‘the trend of tumors is up’.

However, the specific effects of individual exposures remain largely unknown. It is clear that at the moment the majority of screenings are aimed at seniors. An example above all is breast cancer available in many countries over the age of 50. The BMJ Oncology study warns that the incidence of this early-onset cancer has increased even in places where there is no routine screening. One might therefore think that in addition to weight gain and the increase in unhealthy lifestyle habits, “changes in reproductive factors” could have contributed.

Researchers think, for example, of the early start of menstruation, the use of oral contraceptives, the advanced age for becoming a mother for the first time or the lack of breastfeeding. All of these factors appear to contribute to an increased risk of cancer.

Tumors, the average risk of breast cancer in Europe is 1.3%

When considering five-year risk, the most important factor remains age. The average risk of having breast cancer here in Europe is 1.3%. The one that has a high risk is 2% or 5%. We talk about these dimensions, but everything we are exposed to will determine our cancer risk. The BMJ Oncology study estimates that, this decade, the incidence of early-onset cancers will grow by about 31%, especially among people aged 40 to 49.

LOncologist Ana Fernández Montes believes that “We all have the perception that we are increasingly serving young people. Previously the profile of patients with colon cancer concerned people over the age of 65 and it was very rare to see patients aged 48, now the reality has changed.” Colon cancer, per Science Magazine, “is on the rise worldwide and is expected to become the leading cause of cancer-related death in people aged 20 to 49 in the United States by 2030.”. But the scientific community has not yet understood why, despite agreeing that colorectal cancer has always been a cancer linked to ageing.

But obesity, diabetes or a sedentary lifestyle, for example, are also risk factors traditionally linked to this disease. All these cases have opened a debate on the opportunity to lower the screening age. Harvard scientists think this “epidemic” of early cancers may be just part of something bigger “The tip of the iceberg or an example of a growing trend toward higher incidence of many chronic diseases.” But all the answers to these questions are not yet there.

