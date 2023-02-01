Italy “records relatively good results as regards quality indicators” of cancer therapies, “with cancer survival rates slightly higher than the EU average”. This is what emerges in the “Cancer country profiles: Italy 2023”, published today by the European Commission and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The cancer country profiles identify specific strengths, challenges and areas for action for each of the 27 EU Member States, Iceland and Norway. Our country emerges with a promotion with full marks.

Italy, we read, “has created a system of care networks to reduce access inequalities between regions, and has activated pathways for patients in order to guarantee holistic and multidisciplinary healthcare for all. Cancer registries cover 70% of the Italian population; moreover, a national register is being developed which collects data from regional registers. However, the indicators of the quality of cancer care are not yet widespread”. The Covid-19 pandemic “has severely hampered cancer prevention and treatment, but has also highlighted the importance of Italy’s investments in home care, starting in 2020, to reduce inequalities in access”.

The number of diagnosed cancers is expected to increase by 19.5% in Italy, from 382,670 new cases in 2020 to 457,824 new cases in 2040. In particular, it is estimated that the incidence among the ‘over 65s’ will increase by almost 40% by 2040, in line with the EU average. Therefore, it is underlined, “priority attention will be paid to this age group”.