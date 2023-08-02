Of Vera Martinella

Some species are known to have a low incidence or even be free of neoplasms. Studying them offers a valuable perspective for understanding the mechanisms of cancer and developing new treatments

Did you know that the risk of developing a tumor for a mouse not very different from that of a human being, despite the fact that the rodent has a thousand times fewer cells than our species and despite its average lifespan is more than 30 times less than ours? One of the first to notice it was the British epidemiologist Sir Richard Peto in the late seventies of the twentieth century, but several subsequent studies have shown that, in fact, there is no link between the size and longevity typical of a species and the risk of getting cancer. At the origin of a tumor there is a cell that accumulates mutations in its DNA and it begins to multiply without brakes — remember Joseph Curigliano, professor of medical oncology at the University of Milan and director of the New Drugs Division at the European Institute of Oncology —. Although one could assume that a large animal, therefore “composed” of several cellsis more likely than a small one to develop a neoplasm, a vast study on mammals published in the prestigious journal Natures in 2022 showed that this is not the case, even considering that large animals generally live longer than smaller ones, and therefore have more time to accumulate DNA damage responsible for malignant transformation.

That many four-legged friends can get cancer is unfortunately known. Less known the fact that what happens in animals can provide useful information to prevent and treat cancer in humans as well, helping to understand natural mechanisms that contrast or favor the onset of different types of neoplasia. Which animals develop cancer more often and why? Tumors can affect a wide range of animals, including mammals, birds, reptiles and fish – replies Curigliano, who is also a member of the board of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -. Among mammals, cancer is most common in humans and in pets such as dogs and cats. This can be attributed to several factors, including longevity (people, domestic dogs and cats have a significantly longer life expectancy) and genetic factors, because some animal species may have a genetic predisposition to developing cancer (for example some dog breeds are more susceptible to certain types of tumors due to their genetic characteristics). Then there is environmental exposure: pollution, toxic chemicals and carcinogens in the environment can contribute to the onset of cancer in humans and animals. They also count nutrition and lifestyle which can affect the risk of cancer in animals just as they do in people (for example, obesity can increase the risk of some types of cancer in dogs and cats). Same speech for excessive exposure to the sun and the danger of skin cancer, just like humans. It is important to note that the specific causes of cancer in animals can vary between species. The research aims to better understand the factors affecting the development of cancer in animals in order to prevent, diagnose and treat this disease more effectively. See also Covid Italy today, 9,084 cases and 108 deaths: bulletin last week

Which animals instead do not get cancer and for what reasons?

The reason can vary, some have genetic or molecular mechanisms that protect them from the formation of tumors, while others may have highly efficient immune systems or DNA repair mechanisms – says the expert -. Studying these animals may provide important clues to understanding and addressing cancer in humans. For example naked mole rats live a long time without showing signs of aging or tumors. This is attributed to the presence of a protein called p16INK4a which acts as a tumor suppressor and prevents the formation of cancerous masses. The elephantsDespite their longevity, they have a low incidence of cancer compared to other mammals of similar size and are thought to have more tumor suppressor genes, a more robust immune system and a superior DNA repair capacity. It’s still, the African fishes of the Nothobranchius family they have a short life cycle, but do not develop tumors. The credit is thought to be due to their ability to avoid the accumulation of DNA damage and rapidly repair damaged DNA. for important to note that the lack of tumors in certain species it doesn’t mean they are immune to itbut simply that they have a much lower incidence than other species. See also Malignant narcissism: signs not to be underestimated

Why is information useful for cancer patients or for humans in general?

The study of animals that have a low incidence or are free of tumors can be extremely interesting for at least four reasons – concludes Curigliano -. First, the identification of protective mechanisms: Animals that do not develop tumors often possess unique biological mechanisms that protect them from cancer formation and growth. By studying these mechanisms, scientists can identify new therapeutic targets and develop new approaches to prevent or treat neoplasms in humans. In short, this information can contribute to the development of targeted therapies and innovative preventive strategies. second reason, the development of innovative treatments: Animals that are naturally resistant to cancer may provide experimental models for testing new therapies. By studying these animals, it is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of new drugs, gene therapies or immunotherapies for cancer. There can accelerate the development of more effective and personalized treatments for cancer patients. Thirdly, the understanding of tumor suppression mechanisms it can help identify genes or proteins that play a key role in cancer prevention. And these discoveries can guide the development of therapies that aim to stimulate or mimic these protective mechanisms in the treatment of human cancer. In the end, the improvement of preventive strategies: Studying cancer-resistant animals may help to better understand environmental, behavioral and genetic factors affecting the development of a neoplasm. Information that could be used to improve the prevention of human cancershow to adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid exposure to carcinogens and develop more effective screening programs. See also Cancer after 70, everything you need to know