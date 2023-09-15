What do you need to know before asking for a “second opinion” after receiving a cancer diagnosis? «First of all we must have all clinical documentation: the tests, which are as up-to-date and complete as possible, are indispensable in order to have a well-founded opinion – replies Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) which organized the “Ethics Days”, which began today in Loreto, focusing on right on the second opinion –. Another very important step is to be sure of consult an expert in the pathology in questiona doctor and a center that they really have one specialization on that type of cancer».