“In the last four years we have had a revolution in the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in particular in relapsed and relapsed lymphomas, where the old chemotherapy or transplant treatment gave very poor results. With these new drugs, such as immunotherapy, we have obtained results without “other than what we obtained with the old chemotherapy, with a better quality of life for the patient”, said Maurizio Martelli, professor of Hematology at the Sapienza University of Rome and director of the complex Hematology operational unit at the university hospital. Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, on the occasion of the conference for the 55th anniversary of Ail and the National Day for the fight against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.