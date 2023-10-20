Of Vera Martinella

Anxiety, depression and sleep disorders are very common, even years after diagnosis, but in Italy (and Europe) they are little recognized and even less treated. They must be monitored like vital signs

Fear, anger, anguish, sleep and emotional disorders. Virtually all cancer patients suffer from it when they discover the presence of a tumor and also for a long time afterwards. Just as the rapper Fedez recently said. In many cases the problems are not transitory, so much so that anxiety and depression are the most widespread psychological symptoms, regardless of the type of cancer, the stage of the disease and the phase of treatment. The numbers photograph the size of the problem: over 50% of cancer patients and over 20% of those who have recovered show symptoms of mental distress, but only a minority gets the help they need. And the situation, after the pandemic, has worsened for those suffering from cancer as in the rest of the population. It is therefore no coincidence that the issue is of great relevance during the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (Esmo), which opens today in Madrid.

An inconvenience that also compromises treatment In the last months Esmo has updated its guidelinescoordinated by the Italian Luigi Grassi, honorary president of the Italian Society of Psycho-Oncology and full professor of Psychiatry at the University of Ferrara, and on the initial day of the European conference also comes the appeal of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) so that psycho-oncological assistance in our country is concretely offered to all people who need it. Anxiety and depressive disorders significantly interfere with both treatment adherence both with the quality of life of patients and their families – he underlines Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom -. For example, one study investigated the degree of acceptance of post-operative chemotherapy for breast cancer: among women with depression who did not seek psychological help, only 51% agreed to undergo chemo. And another large analysis of 9,417 people with different types of cancers revealed that mortality rates were up to 25% higher in patients with depressive symptoms and up to 39% higher in those suffering from major or minor depression. In short, psychological distress can cause the person not to follow the therapies as prescribed (with consequences also on survival), suffers more side effects, struggles to carry on with his daily life, which is already put to the test by the disease. Work, emotional and social life are affected and a vicious circle is established which often leads to isolation. See also AstraZeneca launches 'Breathink', a lung cancer challenge project

The numbers of the problem 20% of people with cancer suffer from depression, 10% from anxiety and over 50% develop psychological distress – He says Gabriella Pravettoni, professor of Decision Psychology at the University of Milan and director of the Psycho-oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology -. But the so-called “emotional distress” is identified and treated only in the minority of cases: it is estimated that more than 70% of people with cancer suffering from depression do not receive any psychological therapy. In Europe, only 37% of countries allocate a specific budget for psycho-oncological support, with the result that this need for treatment often remains unsatisfied. As in Italy, where the psychologist dedicated to oncology is present, on paper, in around half of the centres, but less than one patient in five actually receives this type of support.

In Italy there is a lack of funds The reality is that in many Italian hospitals the psychologist is divided into many departments, the psycho-oncologist dedicated to the oncology departments cannot be found and, where there is, not infrequently thanks to patient associations that guarantee the help with their own funds, while the allocation by the NHS is not foreseen. The Italian National Oncology Plan 2023-2027 does not provide resources for psycho-oncological assistance although all patients (and many family members) could benefit greatly from support, perhaps even short-term and even via the web (as some research has indicated) – confirms Cinieri. in fact it has been proven that the programs of psychological supportwhere necessary, have positive effects on subjective well-being and the course of the diseasebecause they influence adherence to therapies, the doctor-patient relationship and that with family members. Sometimes just a few sessions, some useful suggestions or a brochure are enough with information and contacts of psycho-oncologists to contact if desired. See also Lung cancer, Aifa ok for new target therapy

Diagnosis and therapies In too many cases the presence of emotional distress is not detected, both due to oncologists’ difficulties in discussing these topics during the visit, and due to the reluctance of the patients themselves to confide them, also due to the stigma still associated with psychological problems. And then It can be difficult to distinguish between normal reactions to stress in the presence of a serious pathology such as cancer and those that constitute a real disorder – concludes Pravettoni -. Psychological suffering should be detected immediately, right from the diagnosis, and when the person comes to the hospital. This “sixth vital parameter” should be measured along with heart rate, respiratory rate, body temperature, blood pressure, blood saturation. Then based on the individual person, on his/her situation, you can choose the most suitable treatment: scientific research has shown that yoga, physical exercise, relaxation techniques and meditation are useful in relieving chronic fatigue, stress, anxiety and can improve the quality of sleep, which is often disturbed. Then, obviously, there are psychotherapy (individual and group) and psychotropic drugs, if and when indicated. See also Rocca, 'Welfair, opportunity for dialogue for all actors in the healthcare system'