Giuseppe Toro is the new national president of the Ail (Italian Association against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma), elected by the new Board of Directors after a year and a half of presidency as an acting official. The vice presidents are Rosalba Barbieri, president of Ail Novara, and Giuseppe Navoni, president of Ail Brescia.

Toro is originally from Avola (Syracuse), but Palermo is his adopted city, informs the AIL in a note. Already a company manager, as a young man he approaches the world of associations for the defense of civil rights and for the growth of the third sector and the development of voluntary work. He stands out for farsighted training initiatives, aimed at making volunteers working in the health sector increasingly competent and motivated. His commitment to non-profit translates into initiatives and projects in defense of the weakest and for the protection of the environment. In the 80s Toro was one of the founders of the movement A city for man. Since 1997 he has been president of the Palermo-Trapani Ail section and it is under his guidance that the bone marrow transplant center is created, capable of over 100 operations a year, the completion of the hematology division of the Cervello hospital in Palermo, the Case Ail accommodation to accommodate non-resident patients and family members, the home care service and the computerization of the division of the Transfusion Center of the Volla Sofia-Cervello hospitals. Former director of the national Ail and national vice president of Ail, from February 2021 to today he has been acting national president.

“I will continue with dedication and a sense of responsibility to honor the commitment to guide Ail in its daily work of closeness to patients, caregivers and family members; in the constant and concrete support of scientific research in our country to improve the quality and life expectancy of hematological patients, through funding and scholarships; in strengthening the alliance with scientific societies, institutions and bodies operating in the hematological field; in continuous dialogue with the 83 provincial sections of AIL and the over 15,000 volunteers who work tirelessly on the territory, and with our donors who always generously support our activities”, declares Toro, underlining the “great honor to assume the position of national president of the Ail, engaged for over 50 years throughout Italy in supporting hematological patients and their families, support scientific research and promote the advancement of knowledge in the field of blood cancer”.

“I want to thank the new AIL Board of Directors for the renewed trust that has been placed in me – continues Toro – by committing myself to continue promoting and supporting scientific research, assisting patients in all stages of the disease with services tailored to their needs , develop the support and assistance network that has made Ail a point of reference for Italian hematology and for all patients, and raise public awareness of the fight against blood cancer, to ensure that it is increasingly treatable “.

These are the members of the new AIL board, elected by the shareholders’ meeting on Saturday 24 June: Alba Agostinelli, Patrizia Badini, Gaetano Bergami, Laura Cassetta, Laura Da Valle, Giuseppe Gioffrè, Mara Nigro, Pierantonio Piazzini, Renzo Pili, Mario Tarricone, Elvira Tulimieri, Maria Luisa Rossi Viganò.