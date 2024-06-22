Fast and accurate safe diagnoses. Today, diagnostic imaging is at the center of the vast majority of diagnostic and therapeutic pathways, with important results especially in oncology. “The new technologies have opened the way to a new processing technique called radiomics, that is, that of developing new diagnostic criteria precisely from numerical data. These techniques are applied to the entire oncological part, that is, when the tissue, from normal , passes and becomes pathological. These techniques are able, with texture analysis, i.e. the analysis of the tissue, to identify “minimal alterations at a very early stage, which would escape the human eye. “This is only possible through a computerized analysis of the numerical data: only this can lead to the identification of minimal alterations in the normal tissue which would be absolutely invisible to the human eye which can distinguish up to 20 gray scales”. This was stated by Andrea Giovagnoni, president of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, speaking this morning in Milan on the third day of the 51st National Congress of Sirm, which brings together until tomorrow, Sunday 23 June, for the first time, the three societies scientists in the radiological area: radiologists (Sirm), nuclear doctors (Ainm) and radiotherapists (Airo).

New technologies are pervading the radiologist’s activity. “Almost all of the CT scans present – explains Giovagnoni – can make a diagnosis by arriving at a liquid biopsy, that is, without taking the tissue, but only by analyzing the data. In particular, generative artificial intelligence, that is, capable of proposing evocative images of what there could be” based on the very high number of data acquired, “it can also transform a CT image into an ultrasound image, and therefore also define the best technology to use based on the pathologies. There are resonances which, on the information acquired in 3 minutes – concludes Giovagnoni – generates images that previously required 30 minutes. This is possible precisely thanks to the amount of data that the system has available and which continues to accumulate, which also means that patient management times are reduced. but this is to the advantage of a better relationship with him on the part of the doctor.”