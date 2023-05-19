Recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the presence of chronic pathologies, such as blood cancer, Early palliative care (Epc), i.e. early and simultaneous palliative care, is an innovative therapeutic-assistance model which, integrating the oncological therapeutic pathway standard within two months of diagnosis of advanced stage of the disease, improves quality of life and life expectancy. Experts present at the event ‘Early palliative care in haemato-oncology: the new response to the needs of patients and caregivers’, organized by the Foundation of the Italian group of adult haematological diseases (Gimema) discussed this issue today in Rome – Franco Mandelli Onlus.

The meeting, which was sponsored by the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail), the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), the Italian Society of Hematology (Sie), the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, the Italian Society of Palliative Care (Sicp), and the support of the Ail sections of Rome and Bari, brought together important haematologists, oncologists, palliative care specialists, biologists, nurses, psychologists and patient associations. During the day, opened by the president of the Gimema Foundation, Marco Vignetti, internationally renowned speakers from the USA and Canada brought their contribution: David Cella of Northwestern University of Chicago-USA and Camilla Zimmermann of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network of Toronto, who with two keynote lectures offered a global perspective on the topic of Early palliative care (EPC).

In our country – recalls a note – it is estimated that at least 150-180 thousand cancer patients need palliative care every year and it is probable that, due to the effect of the clinical studies conducted on the early integration of EPCs in the field of anticancer treatments, this demand sees a progressive increase.

“Palliative care is a fundamental component of the National Health Service – says Mario Luppi of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia -. There is various evidence in scientific literature that demonstrates how the early integration of palliative care leads to a significant improvement not only of the quality of life but also of life expectancy in patients with advanced tumor disease.In a study conducted on over 200 patients with acute leukemia, in Modena – he continues – the EPC intervention has been shown to reduce physical symptoms, to increase awareness of the prognosis of the disease and of the goals of treatment, reducing the therapeutic obstinacy.Despite the benefits, it emerges from the real life data that, in daily clinical practice, however, the use of this service is still very late. the need to implement palliative care training programs for hematology-oncology specialists”.

Early and simultaneous palliative care through continuous, progressive and integrated assistance between oncological therapies and palliation impact on the quality of life when the goal is no longer only and mainly the patient’s survival. In this regard, digital technologies, such as the Alliance platform launched by the Gimema Foundation in 2021 and active 24 hours a day, which guarantees remote clinical monitoring and timely and secure communication between doctor and patient, can be of great support. “The Epc aims to provide more personalized assistance centered on the real needs of the individual patient within the standard therapy that the patient already follows”, underlines Fabio Efficace, head of the Gimema Quality of Life Unit.

“In this sense, the aid of digital health care is very important for having more precise and timely feedback on the progress of patients’ health conditions. The Alliance digital platform has been a very important starting point and has been widely adopted well by the doctors who used it.These systems must certainly be implemented at the hospital level and for this reason it is necessary to increase the synergy between the various healthcare and administrative operators to address and resolve logistical aspects, and allow greater use of these tools to a number more and more patients”. The conference – concludes the note – was also an opportunity to present ‘Attention and Grace to the scientific community. Communication experiences in early palliative care in oncology and hematology’, a work sponsored by UniMore which collects, in video format, the interviews of 10 family members of oncological and hematological patients, followed in the innovative EPC model.