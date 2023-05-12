Oncological radiotherapy is increasingly targeted “capable of hitting even a very small tumor, in any part of the body, without damaging other tissues”. Aided by diagnostic imaging “to which even a very small neoformation hardly escapes today”. A ‘revolution’, which “has enormously improved the ‘performance’ of the discipline in a few years, driven “by the very rapid progress of technology and artificial intelligence”. To draw the picture for Adnkrono Salute is Piercarlo Gentile, director of radiotherapy oncology at the Villa San Pietro hospital in Rome.

“In recent years – underlines Gentile – there has been a strong increase in the quality of radiotherapy treatments”. As for “diagnostic images, we are now able to highlight very small tumor elements. We have many instrumental tests available, ranging from MRI to high-quality Pet-Tac exams, with super-specialist tracers to very high-speed and precise CT scans We are able to determine tumors below the centimeter: between 5 millimeters and one centimeter it is difficult for a formation to escape the interception capacity of the new imaging diagnostics and new nuclear medicine”. Novelties “put at the service of very sophisticated technologies such as modern radiotherapy, capable of ‘striking’, or of directing very small radiation beams, with millimeter precision”.

We therefore have “a ‘great ability to fire’ together with a capacity to control the target area. In our Villa San Pietro Fatebenefratelli hospital, for example, today we work with a revolutionary machine, a linear accelerator associated with an magnetic resonance see in real time, during the treatment, any movement of the target inside the body. If the target moves, the machine stops and reschedules the beams in real time, to hit only the target, saving healthy tissue. It means that the patient will have a highly effective radiotherapy treatment, with the use of precise therapeutic doses, in very few sessions with little or no toxicity, allowing the patient to maintain the same quality of life as before”.

Radiotherapy “goes where surgery cannot go. And it can be applied to very fragile patients who are not candidates for surgery. Today radiotherapy – underlines Gentile – is the safest alternative and with equal or superior efficacy to surgery. The prostate is as effective as surgery and has no side effects. As well as for pulmonary nodules, the liver, the kidneys, the brain. Today we have no limits to its use in any part of the body. However, it only acts on tumors target is therefore not suitable for multi-metastatic patients”.