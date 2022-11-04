Among pediatric cancers affecting the central nervous system, gliomas are the most frequent. “The goal of therapy for these cancers is healing, when possible, and the reduction of other conditions caused by the cancer and therapies. In the case of pediatric cancers, therapies must also minimize toxicity, delayed and permanent effects on the child’s growth and development. Another important aspect is the possibility of oral administration, at home, to minimize hospitalizations and intravenous therapies, for a better quality of life for the little patient and for the whole family “. Maria Luisa Garrèmedical director of the pediatric Hemato-oncology of the Irccs Gaslini of Genoa, in an editorial published in Allies for health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

Brain tumors – explains Garrè – have peculiarities that make their treatment complex, because their complete removal is difficult without causing sequelae in the central nervous system (Snc). The drugs struggle to reach the target due to the presence in the brain of a protective structure, the blood-brain barrier, which is very selective in allowing the passage of the various molecules. In the case of a pediatric patient, it is necessary to pay particular attention to the toxicity of the treatments for the possible effects in a growing organism. The fundamental therapeutic modalities in the treatment of tumors of the central nervous system of the child are represented by: surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and biological drugs. The therapeutic strategy – highlights the expert – varies in relation to numerous factors which include, for example, histological malignancy or grading, age at diagnosis and the presence of metastases. And thanks to the continuous improvement of knowledge and the result of clinical trials, especially for biological drugs, it is constantly evolving.

Gliomas represent about 30% of the cancers of the child’s CNS. In Italy there are about 150 new cases of pediatric low-grade gliomas a year. The most frequent type – remembers Garré – is the pilocytic astrocytoma, followed by the ganglion-glioma. The standard treatment of pediatric low-grade gliomas is surgery where possible. The standard medical therapy, in inoperable cases or those that evolve after partial removal, is represented by chemotherapy. The drugs are administered intravenously and, although generally well tolerated, may be associated with haematological toxicity, allergies, and decreased efficacy in cases where cancer cells carry the Braf mutation.

The Braf-Mapk system (pathway) – explains the specialist in the article – is involved in the proliferation, survival and cell differentiation of some adult tumors and some child gliomas. Since the Braf V600 gene mutation has been identified in some adult cancers (45-50% of melanomas, according to the Aiom 2021 guidelines), trials have begun that involved the use of Braf inhibitors alone and, over time , the association with Mef-inhibitors. Dual therapy with Braf-Mek inhibitors has been shown to delay or ward off the mechanisms that lead to resistance. Braf V600 is the most frequently mutated gene in pediatric gliomas and is present in 15-20% of low-grade glioma cases and in 5-10% of high-grade glioma cases.

Drugs inhibiting these metabolic pathways in the pediatric field are currently usable for the treatment of low-grade gliomas only in controlled clinical trials, or in a compassionate manner in selected cases, subject to examination and approval of the protocol by the ethics committees. hospital. All these drugs can be administered by mouth; pediatric formulations with orodispersible tablets have been tested that allow administration even in younger children (between 1 and 5 years). The efficacy, the good tolerance, together with the convenience of administration, contribute to greatly improve the quality of life of the patient and of the family during the therapies, reducing the need for hospitalizations usually necessary for intravenous therapies.

In this regard, the data presented at Asco 2022 show that therapy with Braf-Mek inhibitors in patients aged 1 to 17 years with pediatric low grade glioma Braf V600 gave a response rate in 47% of cases compared to 11% of chemotherapy. The disease was clinically controlled in 86% of cases (46% with chemotherapy). Mean time free from disease progression was over 20 months versus 7.4, respectively. These results – concludes Garrè – if confirmed by research on larger numbers of participants, they could change standard therapy in low-grade glioma patients with Braf mutation and improve the quality of life of these children, who could receive therapy at home, in formulations such as orodispersible, which are easier to take than tablets, without the need to go to the hospital for injecting chemotherapy sessions. However, this therapy in pediatric neuroncology must be monitored in specialized centers. The complete article is available on: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/alla-scoperta-di/gliomi-pediatrici-impatto-delle-nuovo-terapie.