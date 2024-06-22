“The radiologist has always had a fundamental role in everything that is oncological imaging and, in some sectors, even has a preventive role. The technology that supports diagnostic imaging is of fundamental importance for one of the main oncological screenings such as of the breast” and, recently, “also for lung cancer”. Nicoletta Gandolfo, president-elect of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, said this to Adnkronos, speaking this morning in Milan in a meeting with the press within the 51st National Congress of the radiological area.

“As we know – continues Gandolfo – an early diagnosis through organized screening programs reduces the mortality of what is the most important tumor in women. Organized screening programs such as mammography, which is a traditional investigation, have evolved from ‘analog to digital’ and today these technologies have been joined by tomosynthesis and mammography with contrast medium. Today the radiologist also has a fundamental role in lung screening, a neoplasm which is one of the big killers for humans that for women – adds the specialist – the European Union has paid attention to this important problem and, for lung cancer screening, the Risp study, Italian lung screening network, was launched, aimed at “subjects at risk, such as heavy smokers or former smokers. The Risp project uses low-dose CT and, compared to traditional radiography, is able to identify significant lesions before the onset of symptoms. Furthermore, by “reducing the dose” of radiation, “asymptomatic patients are not exposed too much, but they are at risk”.

“Methods such as CT – underlines Gandolfo – also have a fundamental role in the staging of tumors throughout the body, from the brain to the pelvis, and allow” not only “an early diagnosis”, but also the “follow-up that measures the response to therapy, that is, whether there is a recovery or an adequate response to chemotherapies or so-called neoadjuvant therapies, which are performed in cases of locally advanced neoplasia”. Furthermore, “today radiology is certainly a fundamental pillar in the multidisciplinary team – he concludes – especially if we consider interventional radiology which, in the tumor board, is the fourth pillar of reference, together with the oncologist, the surgeon and the radiotherapist”.