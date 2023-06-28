“I am really very satisfied that today the Social Affairs Commission approved the unified text of the bill on cancer oblivion. We have worked for a long time and with determination for a transversal convergence between all the majority and opposition forces. It is a step forward for millions of people”. Thus Marco Furfaro, first signing of one of the bills on cancer oblivion that gave birth to the unified text, Pd group leader in the Social Affairs Commission and member of the national secretariat of the Democratic Party.

“In many European countries, oncological oblivion is already law. It was time to do our part and make sure that a drama experienced by people, and from which fortunately they have come out, does not turn forever into a stigma and discrimination. As always, the Democratic Party has shown itself available to collaborate in favor of a battle of civilization, against social discrimination, to ensure that everyone can live life without conditioning with society and institutions”, he concludes.