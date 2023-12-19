Every year, in Italy, 5,400 new cases of biliary tract tumors are recorded, a rare but growing group of neoplasms. Until 3 years ago, only chemotherapy was available for this diagnosis. Today, specialists can use new treatments, such as immunotherapy and molecularly targeted therapies that can “double survival”, but “NGS tests are needed for targeted treatments”. This is what emerged today during an online media tutorial organized by AstraZeneca.

“The pathology – explains Lorenza Rimassa, associate professor of Medical Oncology at Humanitas University and Irccs Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano (Milan) – arises in the cells that make up the bile ducts that connect the liver to the intestine. There are several clear risk factors including some chronic pathologies of the biliary tract but also some incorrect lifestyles, such as excessive alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking and above all obesity and metabolic syndrome. Diagnosing the disease is not easy as the patient often has no obvious symptoms. In fact, in 25% of cases – she underlines – the finding is totally random and we frequently have to intervene on cancer that is already in an advanced stage. Although survival rates are still low, thanks to medical-scientific research there have been undoubted therapeutic progress over the years.”

One of the latest drugs approved in the European Union – we read in a note – is the monoclonal antibody durvalumab which is used together with chemotherapy. “The approval at European level is based on data from the international Topaz 1 study – continues the professor – Patients treated with durvalumab doubled survival (Os) at 2 years compared to placebo (Os of 24% vs 12%). recently, there was an independent publication of real world data on 145 patients recruited in 17 different Italian oncology centers – continues Rmassa – which evaluated in clinical practice the use of durvalumab together with gemcibabine plus cisplatin at a median follow up of 8, 5 months. The results obtained, in terms of efficacy and safety, from the combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone were confirmed. The overall response rate was 34.5% and the disease control rate was 34.5%. 87.6%. The progression-free survival of the disease stood at 8.9 months while the overall survival was 12.9 months. Furthermore, the new combination is well tolerated and few serious adverse events were recorded.”

Finally, again in today's online tutorial, ample space was dedicated to the topic of precision oncology and the use of Ngs (Next-Generation Sequencing) technology. “They are extremely precise tests capable of simultaneously evaluating the molecular alterations of a neoplasm – concludes the oncologist – As with other tumors, in some specific cases of cholangiocarcinoma they can help us select therapies based on their real effectiveness. All patients who are candidates for medical therapy must undergo Ngs as up to 44% of them present molecular alterations. It is therefore essential to be able to guarantee these tests which allow correct molecular profiling and also a more appropriate prescription of therapies”.