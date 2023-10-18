Campania is the first region in Italy to have introduced, with a decree of the Regional Council, the Tumor Treating Fields (Ttfields) approach in the diagnostic therapeutic care path (PDTA) of patients suffering from glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive of all malignant brain tumors. “Thanks to this provision, which makes us very proud, we will be able to offer access to this innovative technology to patients eligible for treatment and placed on an appropriate path.” This was said by Ugo Trama, director of drug and device policy for the Campania Region, speaking today in Naples, at the event ‘Tumor Treating Fields: a new therapeutic approach in the treatment of glioblastoma in the Campania region’, created with the unconditional contribution of Novocure .

Glioblastoma affects approximately 1,500 people in our country every year. Campania has similar incidence rates with approximately 200 newly diagnosed patients. The innovative technology of Ttfields – explains a note – is based on low intensity electric fields sent continuously into the brain region where the tumor is located which interfere with the division of tumor cells. The therapy is administered through a non-invasive medical device that can be used at the patient’s home. In order to access therapy with Ttfields, in addition to the prescription from the specialist doctor who identifies the patient eligible for treatment, approval from the Multidisciplinary Oncology Group (GOM) is required.

The treatment of glioblastoma is very complex, although it is possible to slow down its progression and reduce its problems by significantly improving the quality of life of those who suffer from it. To date, the treatment of the neoplasm has been based on the maximum possible surgical removal of the tumor followed by Stupp protocol, i.e. radiotherapy associated with oral chemotherapy and subsequently adjuvant chemotherapy (i.e. after surgery, ed.) with the same drug.

“The update of the PDTA – states Bruno Daniele, scientific director of the UOC Oncology PO Ospedale del Mare, Naples – with the introduction of the Ttfields makes available a new and effective therapeutic option for the treatment of glioblastoma. In fact, it is the first treatment, after the introduction of chemotherapy with temozolomide in 2005, which demonstrated, in a phase 3 study, the significant prolongation of survival of patients with glioblastoma without additional systemic adverse events. For the treatment to be successful – he adds – close and continuous collaboration is necessary between the specialist, the patient and the technicians in charge of assisting with the use of the device, so as to ensure optimal management of the therapy”.

The therapy has been studied for over 20 years and several clinical studies have demonstrated its effectiveness. “This device – underlines Daniele – allows patients to receive therapy directly at home, without changing their daily habits. Following the results obtained in the treatment of glioblastoma, numerous clinical studies have been started, currently in phase 3, which aim to evaluate the effectiveness of Ttfields – he concludes – in the treatment of other neoplasms such as lung and ovarian tumors , pancreas and gastrointestinal tumors”.