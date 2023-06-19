In Italy, about 3,600 people are affected every year by acute myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer that has the highest incidence in the over 65s. It is a particularly aggressive haematological disease, in fact the 5-year survival, depending on age , fluctuates between 20% and 40-45% and does not exceed 12 months for patients with relapsed or refractory disease. Today, thanks to a new hypomethylating drug, oral azacitidine, it is possible improve patient survival by reducing the likelihood of recurrence. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of oral azacitidine as maintenance therapy in patients who have achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete recovery of blood count after induction therapy with or without consolidation treatment and who are not candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. This is what emerged during a press conference today in Rome, held with the support of Bristol Myers Squibb.

“The symptoms depend on the progressive infiltration of leukemia cells into the bone marrow, which loses the ability to perform its functions and produce blood cells – says Adriano Venditti, director of Hematology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata – A condition is of bone marrow insufficiency leading to anemia, tiredness and pallor. The number of platelets decreases, with a tendency to haemorrhage. Furthermore, there is a reduction in white blood cells which determines a greater probability of developing infections, precisely because the defenses made up of white blood cells are lost. The alterations of the blood count values ​​lead to the diagnosis, which also passes through the bone marrow sampling”. Azacitidine is the first and only oral maintenance therapy that has been shown to increase overall survival and has shown a recurrence-free survival benefit in patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

“The drug falls into the class of hypomethylants, because it reduces DNA methylation – explains Fabrizio Pane, full professor of Hematology and director of the Hematology and bone marrow transplantation unit at the Federico II University of Naples – in this way the normal function of key genes in cell differentiation and proliferation impaired by the disease. In the international Quazar Aml-001 study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which enrolled 472 patients, the median overall survival was greater than two years (24.7 months) in patients treated with oral azacitidine compared with 14.8 months with placebo. Median recurrence-free survival was also significantly longer with oral azacitidine and reached 10.2 months compared to 4.8 months in the control arm.

“With oral azacitidine, maintenance therapy begins to play an important role again, not only for elderly patients – underlines Venditti – Younger people should also be considered, in whom eligibility for standard intensive chemotherapy does not necessarily imply eligibility also for subsequent stem cell transplant. The general conditions of the patient must then be analysed, who, during intensive chemotherapy, may develop complications that contraindicate allogeneic transplantation. In fact, it is estimated that only 20-30% of patients eligible for a transplant are then able to actually access this complex procedure. There is therefore a large number of patients who, regardless of age, can find benefit from oral azacitidine”.

“Until now, there was an unmet clinical need for AML maintenance treatment options, because responses to induction therapy can be short-lived and the risk of recurrence high – highlights Pane – After the initial response, in about 50% of cases the disease recur within a year. Thanks to Aifa’s approval of the reimbursement of oral azacitidine, the horizon of treatment radically changes”. “It is one of the most insidious and difficult haematological diseases to treat, often with a sneaky onset – explains Marco Vignetti, vice president of AIL, the Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma – The emotional impact of a sudden diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia is devastating for patients and family members. The most common reaction is a sense of profound anguish and concern, which subsides when complete remission is achieved.In patients in remission, however, uncertainty arises due to the possibility that the disease may recur. These elements underline the need to provide innovative therapies capable of reducing the risk of recurrence and structured psychological support”.

“With over 25 years of experience in haematological diseases – concludes Cosimo Paga, Executive Country Medical Director, Bristol Myers Squibb – we have achieved advances that have significantly improved survival and quality of life of patients. Science has always been the founding pillar of our strategy and we are leaders in oncohematology. Oral azacitidine is the third molecule developed by Bristol Myers Squibb in the myeloid area approved by Aifa in just over two years. We are proud to have made available, in addition to oral azacitidine in acute myeloid leukemia, new therapeutic options in myelofibrosis, myelodysplastic syndromes and beta thalassemia. Our focus is currently focused on multiple myeloma and large B-cell lymphoma.”