The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Roche’s Columvi* (glofitamab) for the treatment of adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more systemic therapies. Already in early January, the US agency had approved a priority review for the drug. This was announced by the Swiss multinational.

Columvi is being used to treat adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive blood cancer that progresses rapidly and is one of the most common in the United States, according to a Roche release. Columvi is the first fixed-duration antibody used for patients with this form of blood cancer who have already received multiple treatments.