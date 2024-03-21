“As J&J MedTech we are today alongside the national and international thoracic scientific community because we believe that an investment in screening and early diagnosis is a fundamental investment in public health, in particular for lung cancer which causes more than 30 thousand deaths every year deaths in Italy. Unfortunately, only one in four patients manages to have an early diagnosis for this disease. Having an early diagnosis allows for more valid treatment options for the patient, for example a minimally invasive surgery offers a better chance of recovery, a much higher survival rate, a better life expectancy and also lower costs for the healthcare system”. Thus Patrizio Fatale, general manager Ethicon Italia (J&J MedTech), spoke at the international conference “Sublobar Resections for Lung Cancer: how, when, why” at the San Camillo Forlanini Hospital in Rome.

“With the traditional operation of lobectomy, a lobe of the lung is removed – continues Fatale – while now, thanks to early diagnoses, better diagnostic visualization and gentler surgical techniques, it is possible to remove only the lesion in the lung and when it is small in size may allow only one segment to be removed.”

“As Johnson & Johnson MedTech we operate in three areas. We offer technologies that can allow for gentler and more minimally invasive surgery – concludes Fatale – we work together with the scientific community for their training in which we believe a lot and we are committed to promoting the value of early diagnosis as an opportunity to offer the patient greater therapeutic options to deal with the disease.”