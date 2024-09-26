“Today, new diagnoses of lung cancer are 44 thousand per year and deaths are approximately 38 thousand per year. Of these 44 thousand per year, 60% are diagnosed in a locally advanced stage in the context of the thorax, or in a spread outside the thorax of metastases. It is absolutely necessary to identify the so-called healthy subjects at risk, 50-year-old smokers”. These are the words of Francesco Facciolo, president of the Italian Society of Thoracic Surgery, on the sidelines of the press conference ‘Lung cancer, the main way is early diagnosis’, an event to present the Position Paper, with the unconditional contribution of Johnson&Johnson MedTech, held at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome.