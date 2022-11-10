Lung cancer is not a single neoplasm: there are in fact different types, each characterized by different therapeutic strategies. Precision medicine, targeting individual mutations, can make a difference. It was talked about today, during the media tutorial “Lung cancer: not one but many”, organized by Janssen Oncology on the occasion of the awareness month on this neoplasm not always caused by smoking, but also mutations such as that of the Egfr gene (Epidermal growth factor), present in about 20% of diagnoses.

Big killer among all oncological diseases, causing the death of 34 thousand people every year in Italy, and over 1 million in the world, with ever-increasing numbers, lung cancer is the second most frequent malignancy in men (15%) after prostate cancer and third in women (6%). There are 2 main types of lung cancer: ‘small cell’ and ‘non small cell’ (Nsclc, Non small cell lung cancer), which respond to over 95% of diagnoses, which in turn divide into numerous additional subtypes. Non-small cell cancer is the most common and accounts for 85% of newly diagnosed neoplasms. About one third of patients with NSCLC, equal to 600,000 people worldwide, have an EGFR mutation. In about 10% of these, the Egfr mutation is an insertion of exon 20, a group of uncommon mutations on a protein that causes rapid cell growth and the spread of cancer.

Exposure to smoke is not always the cause of cancer. In about 20% of people the cause is not these factors, but the mutation of the Egfr gene which mainly affects women and non-smokers. “Cigarette smoking, active or passive, is certainly a risk factor for most types of lung cancer – explains Antonio Passaro, oncologist of the thoracic oncology division of the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo) in Milan -. But to this, we must add exposure to substances universally recognized as carcinogens, such as asbestos and pollutants, also already present in nature, such as radon gas. In addition to the known environmental risk factors, recently at the European congress of oncology medica (Esmo) – he continues – the results of an important study were presented which confirmed how air pollution can influence the development of a particular biological subtype of lung cancer (with Egfr mutations) even in non-smokers, who however have of ‘dormant’ mutations, reactivated by pollution and the related induced inflammation, and therefore capable of passing into a cancerous state “.

“Tissue biopsy – recalls Diego Cortinovis, medical oncologist – is the first fundamental step in order to make a correct diagnosis, especially when we are talking about genomic alterations, as in the case of lung cancer. To this end, panels from the point are used. from a genomic point of view, with different genes being tested simultaneously. In daily clinical practice – he adds – 9 mutations are detected and tested. Some are more frequent, in particular the Egfr mutation: it is the second most frequent, after that of Kras, covering about 12-15% of all adenocarcinomas. However, any discussion on genomic analysis must rightly be correlated with the pharmacological availability for the single mutation, therefore from a therapeutic point of view “.

Genetic tests, especially Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs), are therefore the essential tool not only for a correct diagnosis, but also for a personalized approach to therapy, including insertion mutations of Egfr exon 20. An early diagnosis can make the difference, taking into account that Nsclc is often diagnosed in 60% of cases at a late, metastatic stage, greatly affecting mortality. To weigh on the delay is the fact that the symptoms are not specific (cough, fatigue, chest pain, dyspnea, weight loss). Immediately recognizing the type of mutation allows the initiation of the most appropriate therapy, from the earliest stages of diagnosis, and not only in subsequent lines of therapy.

“For patients with Nsclc tumor – underlines Passaro – today we are able to use biological drugs with molecular target, called tyrosine kinase inhibitors (Tki), which have been able to significantly improve the survival in particular of patients suffering from tumors expressing common mutations. Recently, thanks to the research and development of new generation molecules, such as amivantamab, a great therapeutic opportunity has opened up for patients with Egfr exon 20 insertions, until recently, orphans of specific target drugs “.

“We are working – adds Cortinovis – to ensure that the use of genomic testing falls within the best practices of clinical practice. The need to be able to test these variants is already somehow inserted in all national and international guidelines, with an invitation to use the most sensitive methods “.

“For over 30 years Janssen Oncology has been engaged in scientific research for the development of innovative drugs to support patients, caregivers and doctors, in the treatment of hematological and solid tumors, such as lung cancer – says Daniela Curzio, Therapeutic Area Oncology Medical Manager Janssen Italy – We are committed to transforming patients’ long-term outcomes and improving their quality of life thanks to the right therapy, at the right time, which clearly passes through a personalized and increasingly precise diagnostic approach ” .