40% of patients being treated for cancer experience symptoms of anxiety and stress. Seven out of 10 have an emotional tone that is not within the norm, with clinically significant distress and repercussions on the outcome of treatment. Furthermore, less than 50% of cancer patients regularly carry out physical activity, which is essential to counteract anxious-depressive symptoms. To try to overcome these problems, ‘Dance for Oncology’ (D4O) was born, a project that offers free dance courses specifically designed for cancer patients. It was created by Carolyn Smith, president of the jury of the TV show ‘Dancing with the Stars’, and is presented today in Rome with a national conference at the Chamber. The entire initiative is promoted by the newly formed D4O association which for the first time in Europe activates this service throughout the Peninsula. As of October 2023, 15 dance schools have been launched in Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Tuscany, Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Sicily. Another 35 will start in January 2024 and more than 20 oncology centers and associations throughout Italy have already joined the project.

“Cancer represents a very difficult experience to face – underlines Smith – Men and women, of every age group, need concrete help, as well as obviously adequate medical assistance. Dancing can seem like an activity frivolous and without any connection with the disease. In reality it can lead to a whole series of benefits. It can guarantee a good mood, because it allows you to have fun and rediscover enthusiasm and light-heartedness. Improves physical fitness with an engaging and which can be carried out at low intensity. Finally, it helps to find new friends to talk to and share the same illness experience. I – remember – since 2015 I have been fighting my battle against an ‘intruder’ that I found in my body. I must admit that dancing, which has always been a fundamental part of my life, was also decisive in my treatment process. Now, thanks to our project, it can be the same for many other people.”

“Numerous scientific research has demonstrated how important physical activity can be in the treatment process of a cancer patient – explains Adriana Bonifacino, president of the IncontraDonna Foundation, scientific director of D4O – It is part of the tertiary prevention of cancer and therefore in avoiding relapses after an initial diagnosis, in controlling the symptoms of the neoplasm and in counteracting the possible complications caused by treatments. Dancing, in all its styles and its different artistic expressions, constitutes a valid ally for health. It is fun, pleasant and, in particular conditions, can be recommended to patients. Precisely for this reason, last July we trained more than 50 dance teachers from all over Italy”.

“As Aiom we are happy to sponsor and share this innovative project dedicated to the ever-increasing number of cancer patients – states Saverio Cinieri, national president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology – In Italy, in fact, there are over 3 and a half million people who currently live with a diagnosis of oncology disease. Today, thanks to new therapies and early diagnosis, we are able to guarantee a good quality of life for patients. For some tumors we can talk about recovery, for others about chronicity, guaranteeing a return to emotional life and working for tens of thousands of people. Having the opportunity to also attend dance courses organized and recommended by the treating doctor represents a new and effective way of promoting tertiary prevention”.

“When my friend Carolyn told me about the project and the newly formed association I immediately understood the great usefulness of the campaign – says Mauro Boldrini, partner of D4O and director of Aiom communications – A special thanks goes to all the dance masters who joined with enthusiasm, making it possible for thousands of patients to attend courses for free in this initiative which has no equal in Europe”. Dancing “is an ally of well-being even during old age – adds Roberto Messina, Senior President Italia FederAnziani – More generally, with the right precautions it can also be practiced by fragile people such as, for example, the cancer patients we remember, in the middle of cases are over the age of 70. Dance for Oncology is an excellent initiative and we hope it can help a growing number of men and women across the Peninsula.”

“Our courses – concludes Smith – allow people who share the same difficult condition to meet. A unique moment in which it is possible to forget the physical and psychological pain of the disease in those hours”. The Dance for Oncology association has its registered office in Rome and can be supported by contacting the site’s email address or through the social channels Instagram and Facebook (@dance4oncology). For donations: Iban IT25X0306909606100000196420.