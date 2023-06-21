It’s called ‘Curamy’ and it’s a platform which, addressing patients, caregivers and clinicians, facilitates the collection of suitable candidates for scientific research protocols on multiple myeloma in Italy. Developed by Emn Research Italy, created in collaboration with McCann Health Boot and the technical development of Yealth, presented in a virtual meeting with the medical community and patient associations – reports a note – Curamy was created with the intention of helping patients identify the clinical protocol and the most suitable reference center for your situation. The patient will find information on multiple myeloma, the latest news, research updates and, through a few simple steps, he will be able to identify the various clinical protocols active in Italy and the contacts of the reference center to which he can autonomously request the assessment of eligibility for the ‘enlistment.

Multiple myeloma (MM) – recalls the note – is a blood cancer of which there are 5,600 new diagnoses every year and which affects 30,000 patients in Italy, with a higher incidence in the over 65s. The neoplasm affects plasma cells, a type of blood cell white cells which, growing uncontrollably, prevent the correct development of other blood cells such as red blood cells, platelets and elements of the immune system. This leads to anemia, blood disorders, infections and bone lesions. Research has made it possible to develop new effective treatments, increasing life expectancy, with more and more cases of chronicity and patients who can enjoy long intervals of time free from symptoms and a better quality of life.

“Research in multiple myeloma – says Vittorio Montefusco, hematologist of the Sc Hematology of Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo of Milan, member of the Working Group EMN Italy, creator and scientific director of Curamy – is very active and has given excellent results; however – he observes – there is still a lot to do to achieve the goal of healing. It is necessary to continue with research, evaluating the new therapeutic options available and offering our patients highly innovative treatments. For this reason, all possible efforts should be made to improve clinical research in Italy and facilitate patient access to new treatments”.

“The number of trials is large – observes Mario Boccadoro, president of Emn Italy and vice president of the European network Emn – the centers involved are not easily identifiable and the inclusion criteria are different, so both patients and doctors find it difficult to orient themselves. information through this application – he adds – I believe it will really help patients find a study that fits their clinical characteristics and significantly improve enrollment in clinical trials”.

When the patient receives a diagnosis of multiple myeloma “he very often feels disoriented and unable to identify active clinical studies in Italy similar to his medical condition – underlines Felice Bombaci, national coordinator of Ail Patient Groups – Curamy, thanks to the information certified by the leading experts in the field, it will be a concrete response to this need for patients and caregivers, who can easily be directed towards the opportunities that research offers them, with particular benefit for young people”.

Scientific research “is the engine of medicine and the foundation of an increasingly aware and healthy community – concludes Alessio Carli, Managing Director of McCann Health Boot -. This is why we have collaborated with Emn Research Italy to present this tool which we hope will be a concrete support to patients in managing their situation and to clinicians in advancing research for the benefit of all”.