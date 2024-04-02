The collective action 'Clean Air', which Consulcesi carries out to defend the right of all citizens to health and to live in a healthy environment, supports Bicinrosa, the solidarity ride organized by the Campus Bio-Medico University Polyclinic Foundation dedicated to research against breast cancer and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, scheduled for 7 April in the streets of the historic center of Rome.

More and more data – we read in a note – confirm the association between long-term exposure to air pollution from fine particles and the risk of breast cancer, as well as many other pathologies, from respiratory and neurological to those related to the reproductive system, just to name a few. In this context, “Consulcesi believes it is essential to increase public attention on the importance of living in a healthy environment and breathing clean air and to solicit effective and timely actions from the competent authorities in support of these objectives – states Simona Gori, general director of Consulcesi Group – For this reason, the support of Clean Air in Bicinrosa could not be missing. Intervening now, without any more exceptions” on the restoration of the quality of the air and ecosystems, in the name of the universal right to live in a healthy environment, is in fact the appeal which the reference company in the legal and training field for healthcare professionals relaunches through collective action and, today, also through support for the solidarity cycling promoted by the Breast Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico Foundation.

Air pollution – Consulcesi recalls – represents a real threat to people's health, starting from the most vulnerable and children. More and more studies confirm that the risk of breast cancer increases significantly as exposure to fine dust increases. A study recently presented at the European Congress of Oncology (Esmo) in Madrid demonstrates an increase in cancer risk of 28% when exposure to air pollution from fine particles (Pm 2.5) increases by 10 µg/m3, approximately equivalent to difference in PM2.5 particle concentration typically observed in rural versus urban areas in Europe. For this reason, reducing air pollution as soon as possible to reach the levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again confirmed as a fundamental priority also, but not only, in the fight against cancer.

To give voice to the concern of citizens who have breathed and continue to breathe 'poisoned' air, as ascertained by the European Court of Justice with two historic sentences (10 November 2020 and 12 May 2022), the Consulcesi legal team has decided to start a collective action, aimed at asking for compensation and more protection for everyone's health. In total, around 40 million citizens are forced to breathe unhealthy air that is potentially harmful to their health and who, for this reason, can request compensation from the State and the Regions by joining the Clean Air collective action. By participating in the initiative you will therefore not only have the opportunity to obtain fair compensation for the violation of the right to live in a healthy environment, but also to take control of your own health and that of your loved ones. To join, simply demonstrate, through a historical certificate of residence, that you have resided between 2008 and 2018 in one or more of the territories involved. To find out if and how to participate in the legal action, Consulcesi makes the Aria Clean website available: aria-pulita.it.