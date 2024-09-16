“First of all, you need to know the histological examination well to decide on the treatment but almost certainly the lady Balti requires adjuvant chemotherapy if the carcinoma has been completely removed with the classic drugs for ovarian cancer. Balti has ovarian cancer but is a carrier of the Brca genus. Therefore, she was probably already under control because she was at risk, having undergone preventive bilateral mastectomy last December”. So Savierio Cinieri, President of the Aiom Foundation from the Congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) currently underway in Barcelona, ​​comments on the post on Instagram in which the model announced that she had undergone surgery in recent days for stage three ovarian cancer.

“This is a locally advanced ovarian tumor with peritoneal metastases – explains the oncologist – In these cases we proceed with chemotherapy with cytotoxic drugs”. And then “with drugs against the Brca mutation. For Mrs. Balti there are good hopes of long-term control of the disease” he concludes.