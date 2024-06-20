“Elacestrant is a molecule that will arrive in our pharmacies. The advantage of this endocrine therapy is that it removes chemotherapy from breast cancer patients. For now in Italy we only have one access with request, but the important news is that this mutation can be evaluated with a liquid biopsy.” Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation, the Italian medical oncology association, said this on the sidelines of a refresher course held in Rome on Er+/Her2 breast cancer – advanced or metastatic with Esr1 mutations.