“We are drawing up a guideline that has a different value, much more important than congresses and recommendations because it defines a tool that is not only scientific, but also medico-legal and therefore goes to support all the activities that Aiom has done in relation to the vaccinations of the cancer patient”. So Saverio Cinieri, president of AIOM, on the sidelines of the event “Frames – Focusing on Herpes Zoster” organized by Gsk in Rome. Focus of the meeting to protect the cancer patient from the risk of contracting Herpes Zoster with the support of vaccines.