Optimizing the multidisciplinary care of the patient is also fundamental in the case of oncohaematological pathologies whose average annual economic burden, per patient, is greater than 41 thousand euros. These are some of the results that emerged during the XVI edition of the National Congress of the Italian Society of Health Technology Assessment (SiHta), at the symposium ‘The economic burden of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (Mw) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and estimate of the potential organizational impact linked to multidisciplinary patient management’, promoted by BeiGene, a global biotechnology company.

These pathologies – explains a note – have chronic characteristics and mostly affect elderly subjects who, often presenting numerous comorbidities, have particularly complicated management. Both lymphoproliferative neoplasms fall into the category of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas: Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, a rare blood tumor, affects approximately 250 people in Italy every year (approximately 2% of all non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas) and generally progresses slow after diagnosis. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, one of the most common forms of leukemia in adults, is often indolent and develops slowly. Many patients may not require immediate treatment: approximately two-thirds require treatment with systemic therapy at diagnosis or at a later time, and most undergo more than one line of therapy.

From the point of view of the economic impact, the analysis presented by Francesco Saverio Mennini, professor of Health Economics and Microeconomics, director of Eehta-Ceis, Faculty of Economics, University of Rome Tor Vergata, and president of SiHta, estimated an average of 7,568 patients hospitalized every year for the pathologies considered, with the majority of patients hospitalized with CLL (87%) compared to 13% of Wm. Overall, the economic burden is equal to over 317.5 million euros per year (with around 256 million for the LLC and around 62 for the WM), equal to an average per patient of over 41 thousand euros. The direct costs are worth 82% of the overall expenditure, while the indirect ones represent 18% and derive from the social security and welfare services provided to patients, also through accompanying and disability allowances, which entail an increase in social costs, for example for hours of work lost by the patient himself, as they are elderly patients, but often still of working age, or by the caregivers who support them.

“The analysis of the costs currently incurred for these onco-haematological diseases – states Mennini – has revealed a picture with a significant impact on the national healthcare system, highlighting the need for optimization in the management of these patients. Also thanks to the constant availability of therapies more advanced, for this type of onco-hematological diseases we can begin to talk about chronicity, for which it is essential to be able to guarantee optimal care of these patients, both to guarantee them an improvement in the quality of life and to ensure the sustainability of the system with adequate use of available resources”.

The Altems research conducted by Eugenio Di Brino, Co-founder & Partner of Altems Advisory, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, investigated how the approach of a multidisciplinary team allows us to optimize patient outcomes and the organizational and economic aspects in this setting of pathologies. The analysis evaluated, through listening to healthcare professionals from 4 centres, what could be the optimal organization for the management of these patients in a multidisciplinary approach in which the hematologist is supported by other specialists (cardiologist, neurologist, pharmacist hospital, geriatrician), but also support figures such as the pharmacologist, the nephrologist, the radiologist and the rheumatologist for a better treatment path that considers the associated comorbidities.

Scheduling meetings once a month with the discussion of 10 clinical cases requires approximately 30 minutes for the doctors to prepare and an average of 12 minutes for the discussion of each case. Overall, an annual hourly cost of around 58 thousand euros is estimated for the work of a tumor board, which is 6% of the economic resources of the healthcare personnel invested. The greatest weight is played by the preparation phase of the meeting, which can however be improved by making existing communication channels more efficient, for example a single email or clinical sharing platforms. The analysis also hypothesized some useful indicators to measure the performance of the multidisciplinary team on health outcomes such as response to treatment, therapeutic adherence, diagnosis time, number of emergency room visits and the incidence of complications. .

“By allocating a very small portion of resources in terms of the time of healthcare personnel to the application of multidisciplinary teams – comments Di Brino – patient management can be significantly improved, bringing notable benefits not only to the outcome of therapies, but also benefits in terms of organizational efficiency for healthcare facilities. Certainly another factor for improvement in the care of these patients is being able to promote integration between the hospital and the territory, given the increasingly high tendency towards chronicity for these patients, thanks to the new available therapies”.

“The system – he concludes – must therefore be ready to facilitate this integration, so that uncontrolled management of chronic conditions is prevented from having negative impacts on the entire system”.