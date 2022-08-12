There will also be a hematologist from the ‘Myeloma’ team of the Romagna Institute for the study of tumors (Irst) ‘Dino Amadori’ Irccs among the protagonists of the 19th annual meeting of the International myeloma society (Ims), in Los Angeles, among the most important global events dedicated to multiple myeloma. Claudio Cerchione, on August 26th, will give a masterful lecture, as an expert on ‘smoldering’ myeloma, a specific stage of the disease that anticipates the malignant phase. The expert is also president and founder of the Society of hematologic oncology Italy (Soho Italy) and is the ambassador to Italy of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, USA.

Among the oncohematological pathologies – a note recalls – multiple myeloma is the one that is benefiting most from new diagnostic-therapeutic approaches; promising results, in particular, obtained thanks to the efforts that medical research is making to hinder the evolution of the disease from benign forms (known as monoclonal gammopathies of uncertain significance, Mgus) to symptomatic and active ones, actual multiple myeloma. The progression of this pathology is, in fact, a multi-step process. Between the benign onset and the malignant stage there is an early stage of the disease, known as ‘smoldering’ myeloma, still indolent but with a high probability of negative development (estimated to be over 50% in the first 2 years of the disease).

As the word itself indicates (smoldering in English means ‘steaming’) – continues the Soho note – in this phase the disease is starting its negative progression without, however, ‘burning’ and creating organ damage. For this reason, if identified in time through the use of different diagnostic strategies of the latest generation, patients with smoldering myeloma could be candidates for targeted, early and personalized immunotherapy treatments with the aim of delaying the fatal progression. Prospective randomized international studies have shown that the best choice is a combination of lenalidomide, an oral immunomodulating drug, with dexamethasone. Furthermore, promising clinical studies are underway, also active in Irst, in which the effectiveness of adding a monoclonal antibody is being evaluated.

“This therapy, without chemotherapy – comments Cerchione – is showing excellent results in terms of efficacy but also tolerability and quality of life of our patients. It constitutes a real revolution, allowing us to move from a strategy of only vigilant observation and therapeutic intervention. when organ damage has already begun, to a truly preventive immunotherapy. To be able to present the progress achieved by research and the state of the art of such a complex pathology, and do it in front of the world’s leading experts – he stresses – is a source of great pride; I am truly honored to be able to represent Irst in one of the most important congresses in the onco-haematological field “.

“This recognition – continues Cerchione – confirms how much commitment in our Institute is in the care, as evidenced by the numerous active research protocols, and in the diagnosis of multiple myeloma, smoldering myeloma and monoclonal gammopathies. conducting an innovative protocol for the profiling of our patients, both newly diagnosed and relapsed, with the aim of offering increasingly personalized therapies “.