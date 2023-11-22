“We have analyzed in a socio-anthropological key the narratives that #afiancodelcoraggio has collected in recent years to also give them the possibility of enlightening us on what the role of a male caregiver is, in this context shrouded in total invisibility and darkness, before the birth of this project. From these narratives, therefore, something emerges in line with the scientific literature, such as the fact that man tends to adopt emotional containment and to identify with a gender model that wants man not to express emotions and that be rational.” Thus Cristina Cenci, anthropologist and senior partner of Eikon Strategic Consulting, spoke last night in Rome at the final evening of the VI edition of #afiancodelcoraggio, the literary prize promoted by Roche which gives voice to stories of illness narrated from the perspective of male caregivers.

“This behavior, at the moment of diagnosis, which has a huge emotional impact – explains Cenci – becomes a resource for the couple as it gives the possibility to face the situation and overcome the initial ‘chaos’ phase. However, in the long term – he warns – it risks becoming isolation, risking leading the couple not to seek support and help outside, isolating the man and forcing him into an identity that does not correspond to his real experiences”, comments the expert referring to the data of a socio-anthropological analysis of the stories collected in the oncology field in the editions of the Award from a gender perspective and presented during the evening.

The “#afiancodelcoraggio” award – underlines Cenci – gave these men, who told their story, the opportunity to express something they had never told anyone. The aim was to transform their story into a short film – premiered during the event – courageously telling what they had never said: their desperation, fear, anxiety, but also hope and acceptance: important emotions, which it is necessary to rework and share even in the couple’s relationship”.