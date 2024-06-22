“Until a few years ago we had three great pillars for the treatment of cancer: surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Today there is also interventional radiology which has many ablation systems at its disposal, that is, equipment that can be used”, as the term says, “to ablate the tumor, that is, to burn it both using the heat of the microwaves and the cold with cryoablation, but we also have non-thermal ablative treatments which have the advantage of destroying only the tumor cells and not all what is around. They are very targeted, very focused therapies, which certainly avoid major complications and allow us to obtain results that today in many areas are comparable to surgery itself. I am referring, in particular, to the treatments of liver tumors. lung, kidney and pancreatic cancers”. Thus Gianpaolo Carrafiello, president of the 51st National Sirm Congress, Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, participating this morning in a meeting with the press on the news of radiology in the oncology field, in the context of the Sirm congress, at the MiCo in Milan.

“Today our therapies should not be seen only as isolated, but within a path of the oncological patient, within a multidisciplinary evaluation – underlines Carrafiello – Furthermore, our therapies also allow us to give a boost”, an aid , also “to chemotherapy”. These treatments, therefore, “not only have a harmful effect on the tumor cell – he concludes – but also favor a better action of chemotherapy and, in particular, of immunotherapy”.