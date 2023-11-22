“I am proud and honored to be an ambassador in this incredible event because it gave me the opportunity to make my story understood. A difficult story, which I fought and won, thanks to Alessandro, who has always been by my side. Not do we ever talk about men: fathers, brothers, husbands, partners and how difficult it is for them to be close to their women, who face cancer without giving up. Family is important, it is the best medicine, it is everything. The event today will give us a lot, because there are three important stories that will excite us.” Thus the showgirl, actress and today entrepreneur Carolina Marconi, ambassador of the VI edition of #afiancodelcoraggio, the literary prize promoted by Roche which gives voice to the stories of illness narrated from the perspective of male caregivers, spoke yesterday in Rome, on the sidelines of the final evening.

“In my case – continues Marconi – he took me by the hand and we hit rock bottom together. As Alessandro always says ‘we have come back from hell’ and this can only make the couple more aware and better. We understand each other better – he underlines Marconi – what one’s desires are and one appreciates the time factor much more, taking everything with more lightness and importance, because life is a gift. Now let’s try to take back control of our life and be happier and more serene”.