The third edition of the CardioBreast Dragon Boat Festival, promoted by the National Institute of Cardiovascular Research (Inrc) in collaboration with the Italian Dragon Boat Federation (Fidb), will start again from Lazio, from Rome, on Sunday 21 July. By the end of October, it will bring its messages of prevention and support to patients with oncological diseases to three other Italian regions: Piedmont (Turin), Tuscany (Florence) and Sicily (Palermo). The Inrc initiative, which combines sport and awareness – as stated in a note – was born in 2022 thanks to the enthusiasm of the Breast Cancer Paddlers (the pink paddlers) who compete throughout Italy, and has seen the growing support of numerous associations of patients with cardiovascular and oncological diseases, in addition to the unconditional contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italia.

From 9:30 on Sunday, at the Laghetto dell’Eur, the public will be able to watch the friendly race between female Dragon Boat teams with women who have undergone breast cancer surgery who, at the end of the performance, will share their life and sports experiences. For the entire duration of the event, from 9:30 to 14:00, an Inrc camper will be available to spectators for free cardiological screenings, with cardiac function checks, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, blood pressure monitoring, saturation monitoring and lipid profile checks. During the event, information material on cardiovascular and oncological prevention will also be distributed, created in partnership with the patient associations that support the project: Italian Heart Foundation (Fipc), National Coordination of Heart Associations (Conacuore), Association for the Fight against Cerebral Stroke (Alice), Italian League for the Fight against Tumors (Lilt), National Association of Women who Have Had Breast Surgery (Andos), Europa Donna and Onco Beauty Onlus.

Today, over 3 million people in Italy live with cancer. Recent studies have shown that, after diagnosis, the patient has a 42% increase in cardiovascular risk and, if it occurs, 8-year survival can be reduced by 20% compared to the general population. Added to this is the psychological impact of diagnosis and treatment, which often leads to depression. In breast cancer, a meta-analysis presented at the 2024 Congress of the European Psychiatric Association highlights a significant correlation between depression and mortality, with a 50% increase in the risk of death from all causes, in depressed patients compared to those with stage I-III breast cancer, not depressed. The risk of death would be 2.5 times greater within 8-15 years in the case of non-metastatic breast cancer and mild to moderate depressive symptoms, after surgery, compared to those with minimal or no depressive symptoms. Overall, the study concludes that both depression and anxiety can negatively impact survival rates and reduce the quality of life of breast cancer patients.

“These data – explains Francesco Fedele, president of the INRC – unquestionably show the need to manage cancer patients and not only with dynamic and multidisciplinary approaches: hence the growing importance of disciplines such as cardio-oncology and psycho-oncology, which allow for an in-depth and 360-degree evaluation of all risk factors and to propose adequate prevention strategies, encouraging early screening as well as a correction of lifestyle with a balanced diet and a program of physical and sports activity compatible with the state of health. Recommendations that are valid not only for those who already have pathologies, but also for the general population. From here the idea was born to team up with the Italian Dragon Boat Federation and other patient associations to bring the CardioBreast Dragon Boat Festival project to the various Italian regions”.

The physical activity performed with Dragon Boat is aerobic, low intensity and long duration. This type of exercise, if well conducted, allows to improve the cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic functions and mood. “Today the psychophysical benefits of this sport for women who have undergone mastectomy – underlines Antonio De Lucia, psychologist-psychotherapist and president of Fibd – are recognized all over the world, so much so that in the last 20 years hundreds of Breast Cancer Survivors teams have been born that compete in international competitions and the Italian Dragon Boat Federation welcomes and supports the courageous Italian athletes, also through initiatives like this one”.

The study of the effects of Dragon Boat on cancer patients has shown that the rhythmic paddling movement promotes the release of myokines that modulate the systemic inflammatory response, inhibiting tumor necrosis and limiting the formation of lymphedema. This process significantly attenuates some symptoms, reduces the feeling of fatigue in carrying out daily activities and helps the overall quality of life of patients, improving their psychophysical health. The benefits, in fact, are not only found on a physical level, but also psychological, thanks to teamwork and cooperation between teammates. Not requiring any particular experience or previous athletic training, this sport is suitable for everyone, for amateur, competitive or even just for fun.