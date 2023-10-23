Positive data from the Italian study which tested the strategy of enlisting soldiers of the immune system in a ‘drug version’ against blood tumors. The phase 1 clinical trial conducted by the Tettamanti Foundation of Monza and the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo on 27 patients – 23 adults and 4 children – with type B acute lymphoblastic leukemia demonstrated that the administration of ‘Carcik-CD19’ cells , T lymphocytes genetically modified to attack diseased cells, is well tolerated by patients, thanks to a very low level of toxicity, and is effective in leading to complete remission of the disease in over 60% of cases. The results were presented today in Milan at the conference ‘Bioskills, advanced therapies: research, innovation and clinical results’, organized by the Tettamanti Foundation.

This study marks a further step forward in the development of Carcik cells which represent an evolution of Car-T therapy. In fact, unlike what happens in standard Car-T therapy (where the source of Car-T comes from the patient’s own leukapheresis), Carcik cells are obtained from the blood of a healthy donor through a simpler, less expensive and less invasive which, moreover, does not require the use of viral vectors (inactivated viruses, used in CAR-Ts to modify the DNA of lymphocytes and make them drug cells against tumors). Genetic modification in Carcik occurs, in fact, through ‘transposons’, DNA sequences, which can permanently modify a cell without the need for viral vectors. The Tettamanti Foundation has developed, together with the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, a platform for the production of Carcik cells which are currently used as a therapeutic approach for various forms of oncohaematological diseases that are relapsed or refractory to standard therapies and bone marrow transplant.

“Non-viral production – highlights Andrea Biondi, scientific director of the Tettamanti Foundation and the Irccs San Gerardo dei Tintori of Monza – has costs that are estimated to be at least 10 times lower than viral ones and offers greater availability of therapeutic cells as they can be obtained from a donor who is even partially compatible (for example from a family member or from cord blood cells).These elements, combined with fewer side effects, are arousing great interest in Carcik cells both in the academic world and from a of industrial development”.

“The testing of Car-Cik in the 27 patients involved in the study – explains Federico Lussana, doctor of the hematology unit of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital and professor of hematology at the University of Milan – was characterized by a toxicity profile very low both in terms of cytokine release syndrome (Crs) and neurotoxicity which represent the main toxicities associated with the use of Car-T. Above all, no patient complained of signs of graft-versus-host disease which represented the main safety objective since these are cells obtained not from the patient but from a healthy donor”.

After treatment, complete disease remission was documented in 18 out of 27 patients (66.7%). Even higher rates of disease remission were observed in patients given the highest cell doses. The infused cells expanded rapidly in vivo and remained measurable in peripheral blood for many months indicating that Carcik cells can exert sustained disease control over time.

The study was conducted, in the role of ‘principal investigator’, by Biondi and Alessandro Rambaldi, professor of hematology at the State University of Milan and director of the Department of Oncology and Hematology of the Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo.