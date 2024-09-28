“The ‘Cambiamo Rotta’ project is a journey of discovery for all of us. Through active listening to women with ovarian cancer we learned about their perception of the disease, their needs and their requirements, so that this precious information constitutes the basis for the creation of the White Paper ‘We changed course'”. So at Adnkronos Salute Laura Cappellari, Patients Affairs Director of GSKon the sidelines of the meeting promoted by the Alliance against ovarian cancer (Acto Ets) “Ovarian cancer in Veneto: Let’s change course”discussion between clinicians, institutions and patients on the importance of personalizing ovarian cancer treatment and genetic testing for the prevention of hereditary-familial tumors, which was held today in Silea (Treviso).

“Not only a White Paper, but also a manifesto of the rights and needs of women affected by ovarian cancer – explains Cappellari – A book that we first presented to the Ministry of Health and subsequently brought to the Campania Region and today to the Veneto Region. Objective of these meetings to increase information and awareness about ovarian cancer, as well as contributing to improving the care and management of women with this disease and, in general, their quality of life”.

“For us at GSK it is important to be alongside Acto’s initiatives and the women who currently live with ovarian cancer. Our intent is to also raise awareness among institutions so that they contribute to improving the path and quality of life of these patients” he concludes.