“As the Menarini group we are proud to have contributed to developing and making this new elacestrant therapy available to Italian patients. Today, thanks to our commitment, we have given 100 women” with breast cancer “the opportunity to access this treatment”. This was said by the General Manager of Menarini Stemline Italia, Nicola Bencini, speaking at a refresher course on Er+/Her2 breast cancer – advanced or metastatic with Esr1 mutations, which was held in Rome