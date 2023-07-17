“It is very interesting that one patient out of 2 considers the family member, friend, relative to be excessively protective. As a patient I must say that sometimes this protection is a little afflictive: that is, it translates into deprivations that are sometimes not absolutely necessary. Phrases like ‘you’re too tired’, ‘don’t do this’, ‘don’t dye your hair’, make life gray while instead there is no reason” to make these recommendations, “they have no repercussions on the disease”. Thus Antonella Barone, president of the Association of patients with myeloproliferative diseases (Aipamm), comments on the results of ‘Connessioni di vita. The guide for interactions that are good for you’, the first neurometric analysis on the interactions that patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms and chronic myeloid leukemia experience with their doctors, family and friends, promoted by Novartis, in collaboration with Aipamm, as part of the information and awareness campaign ‘Mielo-Spieghi’.

In the study – conducted by the Behavior and Brain Lab research center of the Iulm University of Milan – it emerges that patients appreciate instead “family members and friends who have proposed projects, things to do together, have given certificates of esteem”. continues Barone who recalls how unwelcome war metaphors “like ‘you are a warrior'”. Another very important thing is teamwork. “As president of the patients’ association I say – he adds – that” it is fundamental, even “between patients, to have a common goal, to work together for a common goal: it means broadening the point of view, not feeling like victims”.

On the relationship with doctors, Barone underlines, “patients notice eye contact and words a lot: they are important” because “they are not just words”. For the patient it is very important that “the doctor recognizes him as a person and encourages him”.

The Mielo-Spieghi campaign was born in 2019 as an information and awareness campaign on myeloproliferative diseases. “Immediately afterwards – recalls the president Aipamm – we took up the challenge of Covid, making information in the world of social networks, a place of great conflicts, where it was necessary to maintain high trust in science and services”.

“In the following years, the initiative was enriched with many services and tools, trying to give patients tools to be more aware and active, based on the idea that the treatment path is made up of a set of many elements. Of these – remarks Barone – mental psychological well-being is also part of it because health, as we know from the definition of the World Health Organization, is not only a lack of symptoms – he concludes – but physical, psychic and mental well-being “.