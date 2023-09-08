Expanding access to tests for BRCA genes is the appeal launched today by the experts gathered at the round table of the ‘Giffoni Innovation Hub’, on the occasion of the Venice International Film Festival, with the documentary ‘Geni Ribelli’, by Donatella Romani directed by Roberto Amato, created by Telomero Produzioni, with the unconditional contribution of AstraZeneca (Az) and Msd. Every year, in Italy – explains a note – 15% of cases of ovarian cancer (780 diagnoses), 10% of those of the prostate (4,050) and 7% of the breast (3,900) are attributable to gene mutation BRCA1 and 2.

Precision medicine is able to ‘exploit’ the molecular defect due to genetic alteration to enhance the effectiveness of treatments and control the disease. Not only. The identification of variants in the BRCA genes in a woman with breast or ovarian cancer and in a man with prostate cancer makes it possible to undertake a path of oncogenic counseling in family members, to identify high-risk healthy carriers and include them in treatment programmes. surveillance. In Italy there are about 150,000 people with the BRCA gene mutation, but most of these citizens do not know it and, therefore, ignore the related oncological risk, because genetic tests to identify it are not yet widespread enough, especially among healthy people .

“A real revolution is underway in the therapy of breast cancer, based on increasingly targeted and effective treatments – says Lucia Del Mastro, full professor and director of the Medical Oncology clinic of the Irccs San Martino polyclinic hospital, University of Genoa – I breast tumors associated with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations tend to develop in younger people than non-hereditary neoplasms, in more aggressive forms and with a significant psychological and social impact”. They occur “in the lives of women in full personal, professional and Hence – continues Del Mastro – the need for innovative therapeutic options, which guarantee quantity and quality of life, such as Parp inhibitors, a type of targeted therapy that acts selectively on the mutated cells that cause cancer”. this “the test must be performed on all patients at the time of diagnosis, to start the family path” and identify “healthy people with BRCA mutation, in which to set up risk reduction programs, ranging from intensive surveillance to prophylactic surgery” . Bilateral mastectomy, “that is, the surgical removal of both breasts – recalls Del Mastro – is able to reduce by about 90%, in healthy women, the risk of developing breast cancer in the future”.

Also “the surgical removal of tubes and ovaries – adds Domenica Lorusso, associate professor of Obstetrics and gynecology and head of clinical research planning of the Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation in Rome – can prevent almost all ovarian tumors on a genetic-hereditary basis and reduce more than 50% risk of breast cancer. This type of intervention – clarifies Lorusso – is recommended in women with mutation of the BRCA1 gene around the age of 40 and BRCA2 around the age of 45, even more so if they have already had pregnancies or are already in menopause “. In making this type of decision, “sharing of the choice and psychological support are essential, especially in women still of childbearing age. It should be remembered – underlines the expert – that we are dealing with one of the most aggressive tumors among gynecological neoplasms, for which we have no screening efficacy programme. Too many women, about 80%, discover ovarian cancer in an advanced stage, also due to the absence of unequivocal and well-defined symptoms. We know – continues Lorusso – that 70% of women with advanced disease undergo a recurrence within 2 years: for this reason it is important to use first-line maintenance therapies capable of obtaining long-term remission, such as Parp inhibitors alone or in combination with antiangiogenics. Data from clinical studies show that, for some patients with advanced ovarian cancer and BRCA mutation, cure is possible.

The documentary ‘Geni Ribelli’ is a story “of acceptance – underline Romani and Amato – and of the ability to redefine one’s existence, without losing the enthusiasm to set goals and to dream. It is also a cross-section of the figures of doctors who, thanks to research and innovation, manage to donate time to patients, time which, despite the diagnosis, can be filled with life, hope and projects”. The docufilm deals “with delicacy and authenticity – reflects Ornella Campanella, President of aBrcadaBra Ets – the emotional weight, complexity and fears” of those who know they have the mutations and of “those who have already been diagnosed with cancer”. but it also recounts “the importance of overcoming stigma, shame, by promoting awareness – he continues – not only in people but also and above all in healthcare facilities and Regions in which treatment pathways are fragmented, incomplete or not yet implemented, creating dangerous iniquities”. The goal is for the health system to intercept these people “before they develop BRCA cancer”.

The tumor is not inherited from the parents, but the risk of developing it, with a 50% probability. “Even men can inherit the genetic mutation and, in turn, pass it on to their children – recalls Emanuela Lucci Cordisco, medical geneticist at the Gemelli Irccs Foundation in Rome and researcher at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart – Males with a mutated gene are more predisposed to manifest male breast cancer and prostate cancer. Genetic oncology counseling is a multi-step process. It is also true that there is a 50% chance that the familial mutation is not inherited” in which case the probability of cancer returns to be “equal to that of the general population”. The documentary film ‘Geni Ribelli’ – concludes the note – was broadcast in June 2023 on LA7d as a special episode of the Like program on LA7.