“It is truly the result of years of research, of activities done together with clinicians, together with scientific societies, patients and institutions. We are proud of the reimbursement of the two indications in hepatology – in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma and in biliary tract cancer – of durvalumab. Research is one of the 'pillars' of AstraZeneca and research in oncology is one of the most developed areas.” Thus Paola Morosini, Medical Affairs Head Oncology AstraZeneca, during a meeting with the press today in Milan comments on the approval by Aifa for immunotherapy with durvalumab in the front line in two advanced unresectable and metastatic liver tumors.

“In the first case, in hepatocarcinoma – specifies Morosini – it is an association with a dose of tremelimumab, therefore a double immunotherapy, which then continues as a monotherapy (durvalumab) and which can really bring an advantage in the long-term survival of these patients who have a serious pathology. As regards biliary tract cancer, which is not a very frequent tumor, but which is very serious and which has not had any improvements in therapeutic options in the last 12 years”, Aifa's approval all The addition of durvalumab to chemotherapy “I believe is a great satisfaction: giving something concrete, a concrete improvement in survival, for these patients” who for over a decade have only had chemotherapy as an option.

“We are engaged in various therapeutic areas within oncology: in the lung, in the breast, in the gastrointestinal which we are talking about today, in gynaecology, in the genitourinary and also in hematology – lists Morosini – They are all areas in which we have searched, and we are trying, with our commitment, to always bring new opportunities to improve the prognosis of patients in a factual, concrete way. Since the beginning of January – recalls the head of the oncology area of ​​AstraZeneca – it is also available for Italian patients trastuzumab deruxtecan for patients with Her2-positive advanced gastric cancer who have received previous trastuzumab-based treatment. But we don't stop here. We are moving forward, the research continues and the idea is precisely to bring forward the treatments, therefore bringing these molecules in a slightly earlier phase where the result is greatly amplified. Because what you can obtain in an earlier phase is truly a valuable result which has a very important impact for the patient. So that's definitely the commitment we're focusing on. In hepatocellular carcinoma, as in gastric carcinoma, there are other studies underway in the earliest stages, but there are also new molecules that are in a slightly more immature stage at this moment. But we are certainly working on it and we want to continue working together.”

Regarding the compassionate use of the treatment, known as the Early Access Program, “there are more than 1,500 Italian patients who have been able to use durvalumab in biliary tract cancer before the drug was reimbursed – underlines Morosini – This is an effort that Let's do this together to add something to this situation and give an opportunity, without risk, for patients. I think this is really something we want to continue doing in the future and we hope to continue together.”