“Patients’ oral therapy is always well accepted because it can be done at home. In the case of elacestrant we have an optimal toxicity profile with not many side effects. Furthermore, it does not require particular therapeutic measures to buffer adverse toxicity events”. Grazia Arpino, associate professor at the University of Naples Federico II, said this on the sidelines of a refresher course held in Rome on Er+/Her2 – advanced or metastatic breast cancer with Esr1 mutations.