Will the promise of ‘living drugs’ against cancer be fulfilled? There’s not much time left to find out, if mRNA vaccines are considered – over 40 – per different types of tumors that are currently being tested on humans around the world. Some are in an advanced stage of testing. And in 2024 the first – the one against Moderna’s melanoma – should enter phase III, the most important, which precedes requests for authorization to regulatory agencies. While experts are cautiously waiting for the data to consolidate, the spotlight is on this “promising technique” in Milan on the occasion of Cicon23, the International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference, in which over a thousand clinicians, researchers and representatives of associations are participating from today. and biotech from all continents.

MRNA anti-cancer vaccines are one of the topics on the table. But the discussion between experts will explore all the new frontiers of cancer immunotherapy, a therapeutic approach that uses the immune system to fight and eliminate tumor cells. Among the over 40 speakers was also the Nobel Prize winner for Medicine James Allison. And the program includes over 600 works by scientists from 38 nations, who will take stock of the most important data obtained in the clinic and in the laboratory. It was inevitable that in the wake of the results on the Covid front, expectations regarding the application of mRNA in the oncology field would grow. It is estimated that mRNA vaccines, after almost 20 years of studies and research, could be ready to enter the clinic within a few years.

“We can hypothesize a date that is linked to phase 3 trial, which for one of these vaccines will begin at the beginning of 2024. If the results are confirmed when this phase ends, at that point the acceptance procedure of regulatory bodies such as the American FDA, the European EMA and the Italian AIFA should be quite rapid. We therefore consider at least another 3 years, minimum”, suggests Pier Francesco Ferrucci, director of the Tumor Biotherapy Unit at the European Institute of Oncology and president of the Italian Network for Tumor Biotherapy (Nibit), one of the scientific societies organizing the event. But it is still a time for caution. Because the melanoma trial that provided the first – positive results – currently has “a rather short follow-up and a low number of treated patients, 107. So the statistical power is currently low. And this must make us be careful and cautious. But the technique is very promising due to the rationale that allowed its development and because it is transversal to various pathologies”, admits the expert.

The mRna anti-cancer vaccines “exploit the same technology adopted for Covid – explains Ferrucci -. They make use of messenger RNA (mRna), a sort of ‘postman’ that transmits important information to the cells. For anti-cancer vaccines Synthetic mRNAs designed to instruct the immune system to recognize a protein called neoantigen, the expression of a genetic mutation that occurred in the diseased cell, are used. It is a kind of specific and personal ‘fingerprint’ present in that patient’s tumor cells. Personalized mRNA anti-tumor vaccines are therefore ‘tailor-made’ designedwith the aim of triggering the immune system to selectively and exclusively kill tumor cells in that patient and in patients whose tumors express the same mutation.”

Trials are currently underway in various tumor pathologies: in addition to melanoma, prostate cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. “The list is obviously destined to increase exponentially”, highlights Ferrucci. Jeffrey Weber, professor of Oncology and deputy director of the Nyu Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center, will take stock of the mRna vaccine against melanoma developed by Moderna. Data 2 years after administration of this vaccine show a reduction in the risk of relapse or death of 44% in those who received it in combination with ‘traditional’ immunotherapy.

And Özlem Türeci, co-founder of the biopharmaceutical company BioNTech, which has been studying mRNA vaccines against tumors for decades and, in the wake of the experience gained with anti-Covid drugs, has designed vaccines for mRna even more effective against tumors such as melanoma, colorectal and pancreatic cancer. “Vaccines – analyzes Anna Mondino, member of the Nibit board and head of the Lymphocyte Activation Unit at Irccs San Raffaele in Milan – work because they are recognized by T lymphocytes. Cells which, once activated and acquired the ability to kill the tumor , are also able to redistribute themselves in our body through the vessels. Therefore the ability to recognize a metastasis far from the primary “tumor” site is linked to the fact that these are real living drugs: they migrate, seek and have a molecule on their surface that when it finds the target it recognizes it, so much so that this process has been defined as the ‘kiss of death'”. And is it a lasting skill? “It depends. If the vaccines are done well, yes because a memory response is established”, she explains.

“The era of mRna vaccines in the fight against cancer is only just beginning – says Ferrucci – but it is equally important to remember that it is not the only promising path in the immuno-oncology sector, which also makes use of several other strategies in the phase of study”. The objectives are multiple, Mondino lists: “Understanding the mechanisms that the tumor uses to escape the control of the immune system, identifying strategies capable of making new therapies more effective in as many patients as possible and identifying the best time for their administration. For this reason, sessions are planned dedicated to new technologies that allow the study of individual cells and their localization in the tissue, in order to generate an identity card of the tumor itself. We will also talk about Big Data processing with the help of artificial intelligence and how to identify the most appropriate immunotherapeutic option for the patient”.

Mission: patient-friendly medicine. Returning to mRNA, “it has been possible to develop a vaccine that can be truly personalized and customizable”, the experts point out. And “personalized medicine – observes Antonio Sica, secretary of Nibit, director of General Pathology at the University of Eastern Piedmont and of the Laboratory of Molecular Pathology and Immunology at Irccs Humanitas in Rozzano (Milan) – means doing the molecular profile of the tumor in that individual patient. And to do this there has been an explosion of so-called ‘omics’ technologies that allow it to be characterized at a molecular level. This information is used to build the vaccine.” What is interesting, the specialists continue, “is that there are vaccines shared between different patients, a panel of shared neoantigens, in other words a base ready to be given as a vaccine”.

There are, adds Mondino, “easy diagnostic tests and the administration of the vaccine is similar to that of Covid. If we want to make the ‘molecular fingerprint’ of the individual patient, we now need specialized centers capable of carrying out the sequence of his tumor, but costs and technology are moving forward and it will become easier and easier. What was unthinkable 10 years ago is now clinical practice. This could therefore be a sustainable approach.” In the future, Sica predicts, “there will be ever greater personalisation”. And it is also crucial when and to whom to give the vaccine, concludes Mondino: “Now we tend to do it as an adjuvant, and in a situation in which the patient’s immune system is capable of responding. Choosing the right window and the right patient is really important “.