A recent report issued by the Dubai Health Authority showed that oncology topped the list of treatments most requested outside the country, at 27.2%, followed by orthopedic diseases at 6.96%, while the United Kingdom and Germany accounted for the largest percentage of the number of patients treated outside the country.

The annual statistical report, issued by the Health Authority, recently stated that the total number of patients treated abroad for Dubai reached 474 patients, according to the latest statistics, during the year 2022, compared to 283 patients in 2021, indicating the largest number of those patients were treated in The United Kingdom accounted for 36% of the total, followed by Germany, which received 32% of patients for treatment, then America with 12%.

According to the report, the most requested treatments were oncology, at a rate of 27.22%, of which the United Kingdom and Germany accounted for the largest percentage, then orthopedic diseases, at a rate of 6.96%, the most of which was in Germany, then neurosurgery, at a rate of 6.75%.

The Dubai Health report revealed that the total value of expenditures on treatment abroad during the year 2022 amounted to 233 million and 777 thousand dirhams, compared to 136 million and 422 thousand dirhams in 2021, an annual increase of about 71.4%.

The report indicated that the cost of treatment amounted to 150 million and 30 thousand dirhams, representing 64.2% of the total expenses, followed by cash expenses that amounted to 34 million and 599 thousand dirhams, representing 15% of the total, then salaries at 7%, while travel tickets accounted for 3%. % of total expenses, while the remaining percentage went to other expenses.

