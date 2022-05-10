“Strength and a smile is a non-profit organization that Cosmetica Italia has strongly wanted because we also pursue social values. A job that has been recognized today and thanks to the honorable Fiorini and his colleagues who have joined ”. Thus the president of Cosmetica Italia, Renato Ancorotti, on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the parliamentary intergroup “The strength and the smile”, born in support of cancer patients, held at the Chamber of Deputies. “We hope that the bill” on tax blessings for cosmetics for cancer patients “will be approved by the end of the legislature. We liked the transversality of political parties ”, he concluded.