Yesterday afternoon at the Quirinale, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, received a delegation from the Italian Association against Leukemia-Lymphoma and Myeloma (Ail). The hearing was held on the eve of the National Day against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma which is celebrated every year on June 21, with the renewed commitment to support scientific research and support patients with blood cancer and their families. The AIL president, Giuseppe Toro, brought the flag of the vessel as a gift to the Head of State, the protagonist and symbol of the ‘Dreaming of Ithaca’ project, which sails the Italian seas every year on the occasion of the AIL National Day with the aim of contributing to psychosocial rehabilitation of patients.

The Head of State – reads an AIL note – welcomed the national president of AIL Giuseppe Toro, and the two national vice presidents Marco Vignetti and Rosalba Barbieri; the directors, representing the 83 provincial sections of Ail, then the president of the scientific committee of Ail William Arcese and the presidents of the scientific societies operating in the hematological field, respectively Paolo Corradini of the Sie Italian Society of Hematology; Alessandro Maria Vannucchi of the Sies Italian Society of Experimental Hematology; Massimo Martino, president of Gitmo Italian bone marrow transplant group; Andrés JM Ferreri of the Fil Italian Lymphoma Foundation and Arcangelo Prete of Aieop, the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology.

During the conversation, which took place in an atmosphere of great cordiality, the main stages of the long history of AIL were retraced, its founding values, the activities and the many services offered to haematological patients; constant support for scientific research as a primary tool for the treatment of blood cancers, and whose significant progress has made a decisive contribution to improving the survival and quality of life of patients. The precious work carried out by the volunteers was underlined, more than 15,000 women and men who every day donate their time and skills free of charge in the hematological departments, in the Ail accommodation houses, and in the home care offered to fragile adults and children, and with its presence in Italian squares during the historic “Christmas Stars” and “Easter Eggs” fundraising campaigns which serve to finance assistance and scientific research.

The representatives of Ail – continues the note – highlighted the importance of networking at national and international level, the value of collaboration, exchange and solidarity, key values ​​for the scientific community and the Association. “AIL wants to look to the future with renewed energy, we have precious and increasingly trained volunteers who do not spare themselves in the face of difficulties and never leave patients and their families alone – says Giuseppe Toro – we are grateful to the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella , who once again wanted to receive us this year and listened with interest to our results, our needs and our expectations. We are on the right path, the one never forgotten and mapped out by Professor Franco Mandelli. Our goal is to continue the concrete alliance with the hematology centers present throughout the national territory and with the specialists; we want to continue in an ever more intense way with the activities of the sections of our Association throughout the national territory. Being able to be ever closer to patients is our goal. To do this, we must constantly raise awareness among citizens and institutions to support us in our efforts”.

The constant commitment to supporting scientific research for the treatment of blood cancer through innovation was reaffirmed. The alliance between Ail, the hematology centers and scientific societies, which translates into constant cooperation in favor of patients, is the basis of the progress made by research which in recent years has contributed to improving the survival and quality of life of patients patients, who will increasingly be guaranteed access to innovative and highly effective therapies in the future. The Italian association against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma has reaffirmed its support for Gimema – the Italian group of adult hematological diseases. Gimema is a network made up of a network of 61 laboratories to which 150 clinical centers belong, which offers precise diagnoses and fair access to innovative drugs to all patients regardless of the place of residence and treatment and finances scholarships for young doctors and researchers to independent clinical research.

Building together a future without blood cancer is AIL’s dream – concludes the note – whose mission translates into three words: research, treatment and awareness. In one year, over 20 million euros were used to support research and blood centres, assist patients and caregivers and raise awareness and information. In one year, Ail has invested almost 6 million euros in research, funding 114 studies, 70 sections that support these activities in the field of leukemia, clinical research, myeloma, lymphoma and more. In Italy, about half a million people live with blood cancer and every year more than 30,000 new cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma are diagnosed in the country. At the end of the meeting, the delegation thanked President Mattarella for his constant closeness and attention to the mission and to all the projects of the Association.