The Ail – Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma has entrusted Lateral Creative Hub with the creation of a new integrated communication campaign dedicated to 5×1000. Following last year's campaign dedicated to Ail bequests, the successful collaboration between the association and the branding and communications agency continues. Lateral, an agency led by Francesco Fallesi and Federica Bello, wanted to tell the vision of Ail through the commercial created with the creative direction of Simona Angioni, an ambitious but not utopian vision: a future without blood cancers. (The campaign video)

The creative idea – explains a note – was expressed through a narrative device which becomes a recurring element in the film, namely the eyes of the Ail operators who look away from the present to project it into a future full of life: a researcher looks into a microscope and sees a boy in the mountains benefiting from the results of scientific research, a doctor helps a patient get up and imagines the day when he will accompany him to his family outside the hospital; an educator plays hide-and-seek with some children in the aisles of the ward and sees them running in a meadow.

In the press campaign – we read in the note – this vision translates into an original and poetic multi-subject: here the protagonists are the patients who regain possession of their lives, reaching their goals with the hospital gown, as if in their rush they had not found time to change.

Ail has been engaged in the fight against blood cancers for 55 years – the note recalls – and is currently the seventh association in terms of number of preferences expressed by taxpayers in their tax returns, confirming the trend over the years that always sees Ail among the first choices of citizens . In 2021, around 180 thousand people wanted to allocate 5×1000 to Ail and support the fight against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. According to the latest reporting to the Ministry of University and Research and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, the funds used to support important scientific research projects and care and assistance services for haematological patients and their families have been 6,558,256 euros.

“Maintaining and improving the results achieved so far requires constant commitment and ever-increasing funds – declares Giuseppe Toro, national president of Ail – The 5 per thousand offers the opportunity to ensure long-term support and therefore give significant help to Ail and to the its 16,000 volunteers who fight against blood cancers every day”.

Rita Smoljko and Daniele Scarpaleggia, Ail communication manager and project coordinator respectively, largely supported it and contributed to its finalisation. “The eyes that are told by the director William9 – they comment – have the same gaze as us, that of our colleagues, that of all the collaborators and supporters of Ail. We know that ours is a common and achievable goal, which is why it is important to make it understood to the whole of Italy, overcoming disbelief and cynicism with commitment and passion for everything we do”. The video campaign was produced by Sedici:9, while the multi-subject print campaign was created by Cirasa Studio.